Getty Image

It’s been a tough year for the Washington Wizards, from injuries (particularly to John Wall) to the simple reality of ineffective play on the court. However, Bradley Beal has been a genuine bright spot for the franchise in producing at career-best levels and, on Monday evening, he was fantastic with 32 points, 10 assists and six rebounds against the Detroit Pistons.

Unfortunately, Beal’s individual effort wasn’t enough to lead Washington to victory but, perhaps in a show of support for all he has done, the referees for Monday’s game elected to let him get away with a comical traveling violation.