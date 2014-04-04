Brandan Wright Gives Blake A Taste Of His Own Medicine

The Clippers lost at home last night to a highly motivated Mavericks team fighting for their playoff lives in The Most Dangerous Game that’s happening for the final three seeds in a tightly packed Western Conference. At the same time, lefty big man Brandan Wright got to show Blake Griffin what it’s like to be on the other end of a poster dunk.
Wright only played a little over 16 minutes last night, but Dallas was plus 16 when he was on the court during their 113-107 win at Staples.
You have to play defense to get dunked on and Blake’s coming along in that department. Over the past season or so, he’s been improving. His problem has more to do with know how than effort.