Brandan Wright Gives Blake A Taste Of His Own Medicine

The Clippers lost at home last night to a highly motivated Mavericks team fighting for their playoff lives in The Most Dangerous Game that’s happening for the final three seeds in a tightly packed Western Conference. At the same time, lefty big man Brandan Wright got to show Blake Griffin what it’s like to be on the other end of a poster dunk.

Wright only played a little over 16 minutes last night, but Dallas was plus 16 when he was on the court during their 113-107 win at Staples.

