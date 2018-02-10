The Rockets Plan On Bolstering Their Frontcourt By Signing Brandan Wright

02.09.18

The Houston Rockets have a chance at being the team that knock the Golden State Warriors off of their perch atop the Western Conference. While Golden State has made it to the NBA Finals in each of the last three years, Houston seems confident that its dynamic backcourt duo of James Harden and Chris Paul can lead the team to the promised land.

One area where the Rockets could use some help is depth in the frontcourt, especially when it comes to protecting the rim. That’s not really Nene’s game, and while Clint Capela has been outstanding this year, he’s still a young player who can’t play 48 minutes a game.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the Rockets plan on remedying this situation by getting veteran big man Brandan Wright. It was reported earlier in the day by Chris Haynes of ESPN that Wright, who currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, would soon hit the league’s buyout market.

