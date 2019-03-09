Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers’ los 2018-19 season has found a way to get worse. With LeBron James minutes getting monitored down the stretch and Lonzo Ball potentially missing the remainder of the year due to an ankle injury, the team announced that it has decided to completely shut down a member of its young core.

According to the Lakers’ official Twitter account, Brandon Ingram’s season has come to an end due to a shoulder injury. The high-scoring wing has missed the last two games due to a shoulder problem, and on Saturday, it was announced that he’s dealing with a Deep Venous Thrombosis in his arm.