Brandon Jennings: “I Might As Well Just Not Play At All”

After missing 19 games, you’d think that Brandon Jennings would just be excited to get back on the court. But with a 12-minute limit when he returned to the court on Saturday and an 18-minute limit last night, Young Money would felt that his talents would be better used elsewhere. And in this case, elsewhere being the bench.

“If I’m going to play limited minutes, I might as well just not play at all.”

This is what Jennings told Charles F. Gardner of the Journal Sentinel after last night’s loss to the Clippers, a game where he was relegated to the bench to watch his team lose over the final seven minutes. To Jennings’ credit, he did have 12 points and three assists in 17-plus minutes, but coming back from surgery (after suffering a broken fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot) shouldn’t be rushed.

