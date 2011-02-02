Brandon Jennings: “I Might As Well Just Not Play At All”

After missing 19 games, you’d think that Brandon Jennings would just be excited to get back on the court. But with a 12-minute limit when he returned to the court on Saturday and an 18-minute limit last night, Young Money would felt that his talents would be better used elsewhere. And in this case, elsewhere being the bench.
“If I’m going to play limited minutes, I might as well just not play at all.”
This is what Jennings told Charles F. Gardner of the Journal Sentinel after last night’s loss to the Clippers, a game where he was relegated to the bench to watch his team lose over the final seven minutes. To Jennings’ credit, he did have 12 points and three assists in 17-plus minutes, but coming back from surgery (after suffering a broken fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot) shouldn’t be rushed.
What do you think?
I think he should be lucky he’s playing at all. I’d rather be playing basketball for a living than sitting at this desk.
tell yung buck simmer down we dont wont him to put a strain on his foot…. plus his little frame looks 2 get rehurt eazyyy
Q: could you be any slower on your stories?
A: no, you couldn’t! This crap is from yesterday morning.
An Allen Iverson comment.
this can go both ways:
either he would rather those measly minutes go to another healthy, more in rhythm teammate who can use it
or
he wants his regular minutes because he is their regular starter when healthy.
another thing dime should consider writing:
JENNINGS OR BOGUT: WHICH IN 5 YRS WILL BE THE ‘FRANCHISE’
You never rush back from a serious injury. And Boykins is good enough to replace him for a while
thats why you play and managers manage, immature in the house shut up and quit posing like you wanna come back and do what, get the 9th spot and a higher draft pick???