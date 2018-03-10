Brandon Jennings Is Back With The Milwaukee Bucks On A 10-Day Contract

Brandon Jennings began his career in Milwaukee as the 10th overall selection in the 2009 NBA Draft and in his four seasons in Milwaukee proved he was a capable scorer in the NBA, averaging at least 15.5 points per game in each season.

Jennings signed with Detroit in 2013 and spent 1.5 seasons as a starter with the Pistons before rupturing his Achilles tendon in 2015. As so often happens with an Achilles injury, Jennings struggled to regain his form and spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons playing for four different franchises before finding himself without an NBA job this past fall.

After spending some time in China and then signing with the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, in February, the former lottery pick will return to the Bucks’ NBA roster on a 10-day contract, per ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

