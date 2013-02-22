Brandon Jennings & Monta Ellis Star As ’80s TV Icons Laverne & Shirley

Brandon Jennings and Monta Ellis are the next Laverne & Shirley? I admit I never saw it. But the NBA’s newest BIG campaign video features the two Milwaukee stars set to the classic ’80s show’s theme song, “Make Our Dreams Come True.” Now with J.J. Redick in the fold, it’ll either be the start of some crazy small ball lineups, or it’ll perhaps mark the beginning of the end of the Jennings/Ellis partnership. Watch the video and decide for yourself.

Can they win in the playoffs together in Milwaukee?

