Brandon Miller is headed to Charlotte. While the Hornets missed out on the chance to select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the team got to take literally anyone else in the pool, and decided to use their selection on the 6’9 wing from Alabama who projects as the kind of two-way wing that fits perfectly next to LaMelo Ball.

Miller is joining a team that hasn’t been especially great in recent years, as the Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and finished with an above-.500 record once in that time. But despite that, the young man is remarkably confident about what he and his young teammates are going to do from the jump, as he explained in an interview after he was drafted.

"I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year." -Brandon Miller on turning the Hornets franchise around 👀 (via @ashstro, @wcnc) pic.twitter.com/2INXlcl0Wg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2023

“Like you said, just making all the winning plays,” Miller told Ashley Stroehlein of WCNC when asked how he would fit in. “Doing whatever the team needs me to do. I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year, so, hopefully we’ll get that big trophy at the end.”

While you cannot accomplish big things unless you believe they are possible, it would be quite the turnaround for the Hornets — which won 27 games last season and have never made it past the conference semis — to become NBA champions next year.