Brandon Roy Wishes Portland Would Treat Him Better

Brandon Roy doesn’t want self-pity. But he can’t help it. Not too long ago, Roy was one of the best young players in the game, a franchise talent in Portland who was good enough two years ago to average 22.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists a game. He had beat the system, overcome all of the odds to actually make the NBA, and then once there, he rose even further.
But then, his knees broke down and everything changed. Last night, after having another completely forgettable game against the Dallas Mavericks, Roy told The Oregonian that it can’t go on this way. His role isn’t working:
All told, the three-time All-Star played a scoreless 7:59, missed his only shot from the field, missed both of his free throws, and made one turnover.
“There was a point in the first half, and I was thinking ‘You better not cry,”’ Roy said. “I mean, serious. I mean, there was a moment where I felt really sorry for myself. Then I was like, nah, you can’t be sorry for yourself. I’m a grown man, but there was a moment there that I felt sorry for myself. Especially when I think I can still help.”
Roy was one of the first players to leave the locker room, but when he was stopped in the hallway, the hurt and confusion were still evident.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little hurt, or disappointed,” Roy said. “But the biggest thing is to keep moving, to try and keep my spirits up. But it’s tough man. I just …. I just always thought I would be treated better. That was a little disappointing for me.”
Roy says his knees are fine. Not everyone believes that though. After a Game 1 loss in Dallas that saw Roy play 26 minutes, many of them in the fourth quarter, and finish just 1-7 from the field, Blazers coach Nate McMillan elected to go in another direction, and basically shut Roy down for Game 2. McMillan is in a difficult spot. It’s hard to refuse a player who believes he can help but at the same time, it’s even more difficult to use someone of Roy’s stature as a 10th man.
Roy believes he needs to play for longer spurts. He can’t find a rhythm in two and a half minutes. He’s never done that. But in the playoffs, stuck in a 0-2 ditch, it’s not up to Roy to disagree or argue. The Blazers just need to win.
Whenever an athlete has a major debilitating injury, perhaps a major surgery, something in them is lost forever. Maybe it’s innocence; they know they aren’t unbreakable anymore. They know their own mortality. There’s doubt. Some make it back. Some don’t. Physically, they’ll have to do things differently, or prepare differently, to bring themselves to the level they were before.
But for Roy, he’s stuck. His assurances that he’s fine are hollow. We are used to seeing him in a certain light. Right now, he’s shrouded in darkness. He just doesn’t look like the same player.
There isn’t much loyalty in sports. The business is too cut-throat. What you did even so little as six months ago doesn’t mean much. For Roy and the Blazers, they’ll have time this summer to talk about loyalty. But right now, in the playoffs, something, or someone, has to give.
What should Portland do with Roy? Play him more or sit him?
Look Roy is not the same with the injuries, but he needs 2 shut up. 1st he can’t play with Dre, now what? he’s jelous of Aldrige becoming the team leader? He cannot produce anymore at a superstar level, he rushed back 2 quick last year
you can tell he is a stand up guy off the court, which in all honesty has no relevance but it makes bball fans like myself feel for the guy….
he seems to have simply lost the skillset that got him to the nba… sad to say but i can see him being out of the league within a couple of years unless those knees get some grant hill in them
“Whenever an athlete has a major debilitating injury, perhaps a major surgery, something in them is lost forever. Maybe it’s innocence; they know they aren’t unbreakable anymore. They know their own mortality. There’s doubt. Some make it back. Some don’t. Physically, they’ll have to do things differently, or prepare differently, to bring themselves to the level they were before.”
_________________
Sean, this is a fantastic comment. I completely agree. After an injury, and during rehabbing of said injury, you learn to play differently. My ACL tear changed the way I shoot jumpers. To this day (5 years later) I still explode off of my left leg more, causing a scissor effect with my legs. I learned to change my shot to fit what my body was able to do. That’s what happens.
Roy is in a tough spot. If he thinks he’s good to go, he needs to wait it out… truthfully if the Blazers think he is done they will trade him for some change to a contender (Dallas, perhaps?). I wish him the best and hope that he is 100% – for the sake of his career.
LL
I would disagree with Egypt. A skillset is a skillset. You don’t just lose it because your knee’s go awry. His handle shouldn’t be affected, his passing, basketball IQ, which he always seemed to have plenty of.
Personally if I was him, I’d get someone to get me a number for Grant Hill. That’s only person who can truly relate, and at the same time give Roy advice that’ll put him in the mindset to succeed, plus let him know what extra work he needs to do to get back to being a contributor.
Regardless, inconsistent minutes have proven to be a killer for guys who have played 30+ minutes a game all their career. They lose trust that they have time to find the flow of the game and start forcing things to prove they belong on the court for longer stretches.
No one can legitimately say they weren’t surprised to see Roy play only 8 minutes last night.
Hopefully things turn around for him. Dude does seem like he’s a standup guy.
@ Scott Apperantly G Hill warned B-Roy not 2 rush back last year just sayin….
I think B Roy should shut it down. why rush back into playing when the blazers are having a hard time in the first round, and i doubt theyll even adv from the 2nd round theyre not championship contenders. so shut it and prepare for next year im sure that way they will move up the ladder
I more or less agree with #6. Though, if he doesn’t shut it down completely he should just keep his head down and try to prove himself as next season jumps off (if it does).
Give the ball to LA more…this guy was player of the month a couple of months ago…getting 30 points and more than 10 rebounds a game…feed the ball to him…Brandon will come around but the time is not right now with the chemistry the Blazer’s had going from the trade deadline to the playoffs…
All the comments i’ve seen from him tells me he’s an extremely selfish player. Not just about this, i mean ever.
Back when he and LMA were beefin.
Back when they got dre.
Back before he signed his big deal.
If he’s not “the man” in the offense, he starts bitchin. Nate made a good decision, and honestly they need to dump him anyway. Dude’s broke, and they knew this was a possibility when they got him on draft night. Cut him loose.
At least AI was straight up about his selfishness. This dude got yall fooled.
What a self-centered whiny prick. The team fought it’s way into the playoffs without him and he’s whining about playing time with the team down 0-2? I think the Blazers are treating him too well by even giving him playing time. It’s probably what’s screwing up team chemistry. It’s the PLAYOFFS man, be happy you’re in it and do whatever it takes to help the team win rather than cry.
Whether he’s a standup guy or not I don’t know and don’t care. His actions and words have shown his true colors – a me-only cancer to a team.
Getting paid all these millions of dollars and still complaining. This guy can’t lower his ego. It’s not his team anymore and he has to play the role he is asked to so he can help his team and not create tension within the team.
I’m sure he is getting traded sometime soon. Some people get the spotlight for a little bit and then they think everything is owed to them.
There are worse sports stories out there. So no need for pity here. He can still play but he can’t prove it running his mouth every time he has a bad game. He better shut up and just work his way up again.
On nights that he had a good game you don’t here him talk like this. All he says is he does his role and he would anything to help the team. Isn’t it the complete opposite of what he’s doing now?
reality check.
aldridge had a good year.
i wasnt mad that he wasnt an all star.
(nor was i mad odom was left off)
aldridge will never be a solution to a frachise winning a championship.
he isn’t that kind of player where i wuld feel comfortable.
he is good.
but he is not in the top echelon. maybe if this was the 60s he’d be a superstar.
when i see guys like bron, paul, dwight…etc i cant look at aldrige and say yeaaaaaaaaa he’s amazing.
at least roy was getting close to being relevant. altho his style wasnt franchise like, he was damn sure effective enuff to hold shit down. aldridge is like b-lopez. u never kno wen he’ll giv u 10 boards
I think the problem may be that Roy was never athletic to begin with, post-injury he just has no way to be anywhere near as effective.
And yes, he should shut his mouth as everyone said for reasons stated above.
Charles. Barkley was the only one to tell the Blazers that Roy had no business playing in the playoffs last year. Barkley explained in detail that there was no reason for anyone to jeopardize their career by playing in a game, a few days after surgery on his knee. Besides they were going to lose anyway. Apparently coming back to soon hurt B Roy even more. Selfishly he probably thought he was sacrificing his body for the team and that his presence would mean something. It back fired as Barkley said it would. If you are injured shut it down. Now his feelings are hurt because he thinks he should have more minutes. Watch him on D and you see he physically can’t make hard cuts.
A big fat ouch to all of the second guessing schmucks who have posted here. How about some apologies? But the next ones they put out will be saying they were misquoted. Wonderful for Brandon.