Breaking News: Atlanta Is Trading Joe Johnson To Brooklyn

Well, it appears Brooklyn is moving along whether or not Dwight Howard or Deron Williams come with them. This weekend, Atlanta and the Nets began discussing a possible deal for Joe Johnson – a six-time All-Star who also just might have the worst contract in the league – and now reports are indicating it is about to become official.

As presently constructed, the deal would include Johnson going to Brooklyn in exchange for Jordan Farmar, Anthony Morrow, Johan Petro, Jordan Williams and a 2013 protected first-round draft pick originally owned by the Houston Rockets, reports David Aldridge of NBA.com, and NetsDaily.com.

While Johnson’s enormous deal – he’s still owed $90 million over three more years – will make it difficult to eventually add Dwight Howard, what this does do is make the Nets immediately better on the court. When the status of your franchise player is up in the air, that’s never a bad thing. A backcourt of Williams (if he returns) and Johnson instantly makes Brooklyn interesting next season, and a possible playoff contender.

Brooklyn also gets to keep MarShon Brooks and Gerald Green, as well as their own first-round pick, three pieces Atlanta coveted.

Who won this deal?

