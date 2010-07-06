Breaking News: Chris Duhon To The Magic

We knew the Magic were going to be looking for a point guard this summer with Jason Williams and Anthony Johnson as free agents, but I don’t think anyone saw this coming. According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Magic have signed Chris Duhon to a four year, $15 million dollar contract. With Jameer Nelson as the only other PG on the roster, this move shores up Orlando’s backcourt.
What do you think? Is Duhon an upgrade over Jason Williams?
4yrs?!!?
for chris f*cking duhon?
hahahaha.
orlando makes some of the worst contract commitments ever.
this bum belongs in the d-league
amazing.
this guy would have difficulties grabbing a spot in puerto rico…and a contending(?) team gives him a 4-yr deal?
hahaha
He’s a solid backup in the NBA
I think Williams could’ve been more of a bargain than Duhon though. Still, Duhon’s entering what should be his prime years so who knows? I thought the Magic was gearing up for CJ Watson.
When you can lock up Gortat/Duhon/Bass for $15M per season you got to do it. The guy couldn’t even start on the Knicks under D’Antoni are you kidding me? Tell me there isn’t a vet pg out there who could help this team way more then Duhon.
How is this dude getting paid less than Darko?
This is what Duhon is, a good backup PG. Only the Knicks brass thought of him as a starter.
Wow, much hate here for Duhon. I think it´s a great pickup for the magic. he´s a good backup pg and they needed exactly that.
Duhon is a solid Backup for JV Basketball in Junior High
What are these fools thinking in the Magic Front Office?!?!!
I don’t think that this move gets them much closer to the ring they want, but Duhon will be a good back up to Jameer. He has average skills and IQ and SVG is a pretty darn good coach, so I could see CD leading a strong second unit much better than he ever could run the Knicks week-ass first unit.
hmm.. bring Jason Williams to the Knicks! Resurrect WHITE CHOCOLATE
He can build castles with the amount of bricks he puts up…
AND it was playin on the KNICKS with d’antoni as coach..
Jwill is much better and at least can hit shots when Dhow passes to him and Jwill is cheaper… terrible move..
Duhon will know exactly what his role is in Orlando, a solid pickup I think. He was pretty bad at times, but then he didn’t have much help in the backcourt with the Knicks. They never thought of him as a starting guard merely a stop gap measure to fill the void between then and now. For stretches he was putting up good numbers and loads of assists, then again for stretches he was putting up tons of bricks and no assists. I think he’ll do well with the Magic as they’ll be spreading the load. He was expected to do alot for the Knicks and just wasn’t up to it.
He will be ok as long as they have a no shoot clause in his contract
I think this was a great pick-up for the Magics and its not like hes going to start. He fits there SYSTEM pretty well because he is a guy that can stretch the floor with his 3 point shooting which Orlando loves to do and he wont be asked to play that much defense with Howard defending the Paint. Remember you will always look bad on a team like the knicks with there crazy front office and it will be interesting to see what he can do on a very good team like Orlando
he was in over his head in NY. he was only ever picked up as a stop gap but being a starter and playing against starters was too much for him. he’ll do well as a backup and he’s cheaper than Steve Blake.
Good defensively, but this guy has no outside shot.
How does that fit into what Orlando wants to do?
Good backup pg, but they will end up trading this guy.
White Chocolate did well in limited mins, but that knee might be an issue.
Now, SVG has another player cabable of playing that will be stuck on the bench until it is too late.
as my boy Brandon Jennings would say, that Duhon &!?$@ is weak
As a Knicks fan, I cant emphasize how trash this guy is. He’s ridiculously terrible. Glad to be done with his lame ass.
Definitely not starter material and he’s barely serviceable at a backup.
the wonders of attending Duke Univ….if this dude went anywhere else, he would be a NOBODY. i.e William Avery
I think he works with Orlando, In New york he was just a placeholder and got overburdened trying to do too much as a starter.
Now he has a defined role in coming off of the bench with much less pressure plus as a non shooter, he can focus on getting the ball to people who can do something with it(ball movement) instead of adding somebody else to the team who wants to audition for the 3 point contest.
(Orlando is turning his weakness into a strength in their offense)
Could be a good move if he was brought on to lead the second unit. Went to college with Redick, so there’s already a ton of familiarity there. It’s gonna be a very fast and athletic running second unit especially now with the Stanley Robinson addition. Expect the Magic bench to play like a college team. Will be VERY entertaining basketball
This isn’t breaking news its a JOKE. Chris Dusucks like most of dukies. Gerald Henderson is horrible. What does the greatest college Coach in the world LOL teach his players. This is a sad day to all legit basketball guards when u see this guy & Steve Blake being sought after. They wouldn’t dominate the Dleague or any pro league anywhere. They’d suck overseas. They stink in Video Games & fantasy basketball. Do they have groupies.
I once heard a girl tell Duhon he sucks in the club. I fell out wth his expression. He seemed to agree & couldn’t get mad. He made Steph go crazy. Mike Conley made A.I. doubt himself. They have to ask themselves. I can’t be that bad