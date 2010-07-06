Breaking News: Chris Duhon To The Magic

07.06.10 8 years ago 23 Comments

We knew the Magic were going to be looking for a point guard this summer with Jason Williams and Anthony Johnson as free agents, but I don’t think anyone saw this coming. According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Magic have signed Chris Duhon to a four year, $15 million dollar contract. With Jameer Nelson as the only other PG on the roster, this move shores up Orlando’s backcourt.

What do you think? Is Duhon an upgrade over Jason Williams?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS DUHONDimeMagLatest NewsORLANDO MAGIC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP