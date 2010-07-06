Breaking News: Chris Duhon To The Magic

We knew the Magic were going to be looking for a point guard this summer with Jason Williams and Anthony Johnson as free agents, but I don’t think anyone saw this coming. According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Magic have signed Chris Duhon to a four year, $15 million dollar contract. With Jameer Nelson as the only other PG on the roster, this move shores up Orlando’s backcourt.

What do you think? Is Duhon an upgrade over Jason Williams?

