Breaking News: Greg Oden To Sign Qualifying Offer With Portland

We all saw this coming, but it’s nice to hear that it’s actually going to happen. According to Jason Quick of The Oregonian, restricted free agent Greg Oden will sign a one-year qualifying offer with the Blazers on Friday for $8.9 million. This means he has one more year to prove he’s worthy of a second contract, as he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
“The mission is not yet accomplished,” said Oden’s agent Bill Duffy regarding his client and the Blazers. And it’s safe to say that Blazer fans feel the same way.
Oden hasn’t played in an NBA game since Dec. 5, 2009, and word is that he won’t be ready to return until January – at the earliest. With that said, Quick is in Vail, Colo. this morning with Oden as he receives an MRI on his knees.
What do you think? Smart move by Oden? Smart move by the Blazers?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Smart move both by Oden and the Blazers. They both know they can get much more out of him on the court.
I agree that Oden could have a lot of good basketball left in him, and I want to see him play somewhere near his potential.
That said, are we sure Portland couldn’t have released him into free agency and still re-signed him for closer to $5 million? After all, the man hasn’t played a game since 2009 and is obviously a huge injury risk. Anybody else in that situation, no way you’re paying him $9 million a year. But it was the system’s fault that owners claimed to be broke, right?
Portland still sucks. They could’ve drafted MJ and KD but chose to go with a big man. Look how that turned out. Oden is still a bust. MARK MY WORDS, he’ll get injured again.
@Lebrick. Ur not a genius for saying that but damn it seems like ur rooting against him bc of the inepititude of the blakzers FO.
I wish injuries never happened. Then my favorite player growing up Penny Hardaway would still be a household name
This is the dumbest ish I ever heard. Trailblazers have two of the most fragile players in the league and they wont let them go????????????
smart move for oden, new cba would make them pay only 3.2 milion now he gets almost 9 for 1 year.