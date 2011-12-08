Breaking News: Greg Oden To Sign Qualifying Offer With Portland

We all saw this coming, but it’s nice to hear that it’s actually going to happen. According to Jason Quick of The Oregonian, restricted free agent Greg Oden will sign a one-year qualifying offer with the Blazers on Friday for $8.9 million. This means he has one more year to prove he’s worthy of a second contract, as he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“The mission is not yet accomplished,” said Oden’s agent Bill Duffy regarding his client and the Blazers. And it’s safe to say that Blazer fans feel the same way.

Oden hasn’t played in an NBA game since Dec. 5, 2009, and word is that he won’t be ready to return until January – at the earliest. With that said, Quick is in Vail, Colo. this morning with Oden as he receives an MRI on his knees.

What do you think? Smart move by Oden? Smart move by the Blazers?

