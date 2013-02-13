Breaking News: Kentucky’s Nerlens Noel Done for Season With Torn ACL

This ACL plague has gone beyond a ridiculous place; it’s become terrifying. It seems like another ballplayer is succumbing to the most dreaded of knee injuries every day and it’s not letting up. We’re not talking middle-aged guys at the Y here, either – it’s getting the best athletes in the world at a frightening clip.

We’re really still trying to get over the Rajon Rondo news as word comes that another Kentucky Wildcat has become an ACL victim.

If you were watching the nationally-televised Kentucky/Florida game last night, you saw Nerlens Noel go down after trying to stop a Mike Rosario-led Gators fast break. Noel was in clear distress as soon as he landed, crying out in pain. Nerlens was eventually helped off the court, but it was obvious that the injury was significant.

Just minutes ago, the internet exploded with the news that Noel did indeed tear his ACL. He is out for the season, and is likely to have surgery in the next few weeks once swelling subsides.

While the Wildcats and Noel have had an uneven year, Nerlens entered last night leading the nation in blocks (he has 106). He was the clear favorite to win National Defensive Player of the Year honors, not to mention his status as a potential No.1 pick in the next NBA Draft.

For his part, Nerlens just tweeted: “Minor setback for a MAJOR comeback! I love you all and can’t thank y’all enough for the prayers.”

