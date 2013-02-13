Breaking News: Kentucky’s Nerlens Noel Done for Season With Torn ACL

#Breaking News
02.13.13 5 years ago

This ACL plague has gone beyond a ridiculous place; it’s become terrifying. It seems like another ballplayer is succumbing to the most dreaded of knee injuries every day and it’s not letting up. We’re not talking middle-aged guys at the Y here, either – it’s getting the best athletes in the world at a frightening clip.

We’re really still trying to get over the Rajon Rondo news as word comes that another Kentucky Wildcat has become an ACL victim.

If you were watching the nationally-televised Kentucky/Florida game last night, you saw Nerlens Noel go down after trying to stop a Mike Rosario-led Gators fast break. Noel was in clear distress as soon as he landed, crying out in pain. Nerlens was eventually helped off the court, but it was obvious that the injury was significant.

Just minutes ago, the internet exploded with the news that Noel did indeed tear his ACL. He is out for the season, and is likely to have surgery in the next few weeks once swelling subsides.

While the Wildcats and Noel have had an uneven year, Nerlens entered last night leading the nation in blocks (he has 106). He was the clear favorite to win National Defensive Player of the Year honors, not to mention his status as a potential No.1 pick in the next NBA Draft.

For his part, Nerlens just tweeted: “Minor setback for a MAJOR comeback! I love you all and can’t thank y’all enough for the prayers.”

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking News
TAGSBREAKING NEWSKENTUCKYKENTUCKY WILDCATSLatest NewsNERLENS NOELReal StoriesUNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP