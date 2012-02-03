Breaking News: Kenyon Martin & The Clippers Agree On A Deal

He’s back. The Los Angeles Times writes that the Clippers and Kenyon Martin have agreed on a mini mid-level deal that will be finalized once K-Mart passes a physical. Martin – who was being courted by five teams – should fit in well with Los Angeles. They have NO depth, especially upfront, where their first big man off the bench is Reggie Evans. Martin immediately moves into that spot and gives the team even more athleticism.
Last season with Denver, Martin averaged 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in nearly 26 minutes a night, and while he probably won’t match those numbers coming off the pine in Hollywood, he should have ample opportunities for minutes. Just yesterday, I speculated there was a good chance he would end up here, and while I thought Atlanta was a better fit, the Clippers provide Martin with a legit shot at the NBA Finals.
At this point, it’s unknown exactly when Martin can start playing. FIBA cleared him for an immediate return to the NBA, but the Chinese Basketball Association plans to fight it, stating that the clearance letter was deliberately sent to them around the New Year so that they wouldn’t respond in time. If they win the appeal, Martin wouldn’t be able to play until their season is over, which would be Feb. 16 (unless a winning streak gets them into the playoffs).
Is this a good fit?
kmart is a great backup. great pickup. reggie evans and kmart off the bench is nice. it’s crazy how such minimal role players can have such huge impacts.
don’t sleep on the boy kmart’s bunnies either..dude can get up and catch a few lobs himself. damn, cp3 is happy.
To bad about the whole situation with the Chinese league. But wouldnt it of been better for KMart to just finish his stint in China rather than make a mess out of things, I mean he did sign a legit contract over there. I mean look at JR Smith. Atleast the dude is killin it overseas and going through with his contract.
wow..if clippers dont get out of the west…something is wrong! period!
Gonna get on Beiber’s good side here. This is a great pick up for the Clippers.
Great pick up for the Clips, but the Thunder are still the best team in the West.
i thought he was “hurt” lol thats why the chinese let him go
The real “hurt” is choosing Chauncey over Melo
Why would he even consider NY? That’s like hitching your cart to a dead horse.
Glad to see him going to a team that needs him and he can contribute on.
Real crappy of him – or anyone – to sign a contract and then not honor it.
Am I the only one that thinks you should stand by your name? What good is K Mart’s name, or his word, if he just does whatever he wants?
In kmarts defense he signed that contract when the nba was in “nuclear winter” as stern put it. Who knew when the league would start this summer. china league needs to let him go. either way february 16th is like 2 weeks away.