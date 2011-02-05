Breaking News: Kevin Love To Replace Yao Ming In All-Star Game

Looks like the greatest NBA All-Star campaign of all-time worked! It’s just been announced that Kevin Love has been named by Commissioner David Stern to replace Yao Ming in the 2011 NBA All-Star Game. In case you were wondering, it’s up to Gregg Popovich to determine who replaces Yao in the starting lineup. I guess he had the Numb#rs…

