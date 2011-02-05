Breaking News: Kevin Love To Replace Yao Ming In All-Star Game

Looks like the greatest NBA All-Star campaign of all-time worked! It’s just been announced that Kevin Love has been named by Commissioner David Stern to replace Yao Ming in the 2011 NBA All-Star Game. In case you were wondering, it’s up to Gregg Popovich to determine who replaces Yao in the starting lineup. I guess he had the Numb#rs…
Glad to see K-love make the All-Star squad. Watching him at UCLA, I didn’t think he was NBA star material. He’s undersized, unathletic, slow-footed.
Shows you what hard work-ethic and a high basketball IQ can accomplish.
Shout out to David Stern first and foremost. That was the right decision to make and a great one at that. Good job Commish!
I was disappointed to see/hear that he wasn’t originally chosen to be on the team (I believe he was too unless I was looking too much into the footage they showed when he was told the news) but I’m ecstatic for him that he will be at the All-Star showcase. Major props to K-Love for making it. Well deserved
fuck yeaaaaaaa
well deserved
Much LOVE
gd choice maynnn
That spot coulda went to Nene, Z-Bo or Monta Ellis but each of them has played like an all star thus far this season.
Aldridge too.
The starter will prolly b Gasol. Hometown player
WELL DESERVED. Finally, an old school player without the fireworks and highlights that makes the All Star game. A big fuck you to ‘fans’ who votes based on a player’s Youtube views.
I was hoping Nash was the replacement. Dude was gonna attempt a dunk. But Love really deserved this selection.
finally someone got in who wants to rebound and not just to dunk/shoot 3’s. well deserved
JUSTICE
@ nizzio:
Pop gets to choose the starter. I see him going with Timmy just to f with Gasol’s head, then resting Timmy like he has all season.
Aren’t the all star starters already decided by fans?
he deserves it… the guy is a monster in the boards