Breaking News: Kevin Love To Replace Yao Ming In All-Star Game

02.04.11 8 years ago 15 Comments

Looks like the greatest NBA All-Star campaign of all-time worked! It’s just been announced that Kevin Love has been named by Commissioner David Stern to replace Yao Ming in the 2011 NBA All-Star Game. In case you were wondering, it’s up to Gregg Popovich to determine who replaces Yao in the starting lineup. I guess he had the Numb#rs…

