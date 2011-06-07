Breaking News: Mark Jackson to Coach the Golden State Warriors

06.06.11

Former NBA assist machine and current ESPN NBA analyst Mark Jackson has been named the new head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Jackson’s deal is a guaranteed three-year contract worth upwards of $6 million. We will have more info and analysis on Jackson’s hiring in tomorrow’s SMACK.

