(Update) Breaking News: NBA Denies Canceling Summer League

UPDATE: So the Las Vegas summer league still has life after all. While the New York Daily News reported this morning that the NBA had cancelled the league in anticipation of a July 1 lockout, league officials have denied any such action has taken place:
“No decision has been made on summer leagues,” NBA spokesman Tim Frank told ESPN.com on Wednesday. He declined to discuss the league’s timetable for making a decision.
It’s possible the lockout will indeed eventually cause the summer league to shut down this summer. But the NBA says it hasn’t happened at this time.
——————–
ORIGINAL REPORT: As we steamroll towards what promises to be an incredible NBA Playoffs, a stark reminder that we may not even have a season next year greeted us this morning when we turned on our computers. In a foreboding sign that an NBA lockout appears to be an inevitable reality, it is being reported that the NBA has canceled its annual summer league in Las Vegas.
So what does this mean?
In preparation for the potential loss of a season, the league is cutting back on expenses. Along with the summer league, it is also being reported that the NBA is cutting out various programs and will not be sending any teams abroad for training camp or exhibition games as they have done for the last several years.
For us, we think we can live without the European tours, but the summer games? That’s a killer. We LOVE the games from Vegas, they help us get through a long summer of no NBA hoops. Vegas usually starts in July, a short time after the NBA Draft, and it’s a prime opportunity to watch rookies do their thing in an NBA-like setting.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Would a lockout have an impact on the WNBA season? (Spare me the “Who cares about the WNBA?” question. The Storm is the only pro basketball team we’ve got.)
Good question AB.
I think it would. In Toronto, when there was a hockey lockout, the Raptors enjoyed one of their best seasons as far as fan support goes, in arena attendance and TV viewers. If there was no NBA, I think some fans would tune in to the women’s game.
This is sad, soo many players small school players will not get a chance to showcase thier skills to the NBA. Epic fail for the league.
Here We Stay Theme Song (Sacramento)
[www.youtube.com]
please post this Dime! we need some noise & momentum going into tonight. Any person who watched hoop in the early part of the decade should care that tonight may be the last time we see the lakers play in Sacramento. repost on your FB & twitter folks. we love our team!
@da real RONDO: You said it my friend. this SUCKS. I’m tired of the s**t. There is plenty of money to go around
As a fan of the NBA&NFL, I cant relate to billionaires&millionaires bitchin,moanin&cryin…..
This is bad news.
@1 sarcasm though right?? NBA subsidizes the wnba….if anything, if the nba truly operated like a business, one of the first things to go, if not the first, would be the entire wnba seeing as how its a perennial multimillion dollar sunk cost
Not too much comfort in that NBA release, I’m really afraid for the season now :(