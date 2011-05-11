Breaking News: Robert “Tractor” Traylor Found Dead In Puerto Rico

In shocking news, the No. 6 overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, Robert “Tractor” Traylor, was found dead in his apartment in Puerto Rico this morning at the age of 34. Confirmed by his current basketball club, Vaqueros de BayamÃ³n, it is believed that Traylor died of a heart attack. Traylor had corrective heart surgery in November of 2006 because of an enlarged aortic valve.
A member of the famed 1995 McDonald’s All American Game coming out of Detroit, Traylor went on to a great career at the University of Michigan before being selected sixth overall by the Dallas Mavericks. But in one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history, he was traded on Draft Day to the Milwaukee Bucks for Pat Garrity and Dirk Nowitzki. During his seven-year NBA career, Traylor played 438 games for the Bucks, Cavs and Hornets, with career averages of 4.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Here’s a very candid interview with Traylor from just over a month ago in Puerto Rico:
What’s your favorite Tractor memory?
Damn. Gone way too soon. RIP
Crazy
Being fat just don’t pay…
BTW, mea no hablo espanilo!
i remember meeting this guy in Hawaii when he came down for the an Invitaional/tournament, i think i still have a picture and a couple autographs somewhere in storage. he was a cool guy as i recall.
via con dios, guorto amigo…
damn son I put this up like an hour ago or something on the derek fisher thread
He was a monster at Michigan. If he had been serious about training he probably would’ve been an all star.
i remember him only from the time he played with lebron before he became ledouche
RIP
@NYK
you gotta remember too…hes the one who messed up danillo gallinari’s back in summer league his rookie year…i still resent him for cuttin his first season short but RIP big man
I saw him two weeks ago in PR..he was super nice and super humble. He played for my home team, Bayamon Vaqueros. Its a sad day here, we take our basketball league very serious, and we treat each and ever player on our team as if they were family. They are going to organize a vigil tonight outside of our stadium. RIP Tracktor Traylor, you will be missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
I honestly liked the dude..
RIP Tractor bruh.. seemed like a genuinely good guy
He was too heavy for too long…do your research on VISCERAL FAT….too much fat around his internal organs…thats what did Escalade in and now Robert….daaaaaamnnnn….fugged up my whole week!
RIP Tractor…
RIP
RIP Tractor 34 to young, Could have had a solid NBA Career.