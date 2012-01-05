Breaking News: Sacramento Kings Fire Head Coach Paul Westphal

In a 66-game season, a 2-5 start isn’t that easy to turn around. So what do you do if you’re the Sacramento Kings? You fire your head coach. See you later, Paul Westphal.

After just two-plus seasons in Sacramento, where Westphal amassed a record of 51-120, Kings President of Basketball Operations Geoff Petrie made the announcement before tonight’s home game against Milwaukee. Keith Smart, let go by the Warriors after one season this summer, will serve as interim head coach.

“I want to thank Paul for all of his effort on behalf of the Kings,” said Petrie in a press release. “Unfortunately, the overall performance level of the team has not approached what we felt was reasonable to expect. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

“I would like to thank the Maloof family for the incredible opportunity they gave me to participate in the attempt to bring the Sacramento Kings back to prominence,” said Westphal. “While the job is far from finished, I am proud of the strides we were able to make.

“Geoff Petrie and his staff have been nothing but honest and supportive throughout my time here. They are first class in every way and I wish them nothing but success. My hope is to see the fans of the Kings and the city of Sacramento rewarded with many years of great basketball.

“Finally, I want to thank my loyal staff and players for their efforts in attempting to climb out of the hole we shared. Nothing comes easy in the NBA and I know they will not rest in their efforts to rebuild this team.”

Last place in the Pacific Division is not a place anyone wants to be. And with a talented roster – including DeMarcus Cousins – you knew a change was bound to happen.

