Breaking News: Stephen Jackson Traded To Charlotte

What started before the season in New York, has finally culminated: Stephen Jackson has been traded. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Warriors completed a deal today that sends Jackson and Acie Law to the Bobcats in exchange for Raja Bell and Vladimir Radmanovic. I don’t think this is what S-Jax had in mind.
While the Cavaliers had long been considered the favorites to land Jackson, Charlotte had the pieces to pull off the deal. I see this trade making complete sense for the Warriors who bring in a hard-nosed defender in Bell and a long-ranger shooter in Radmanovic, but don’t see Jackson fitting in with the Bobcats’ plans. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s flipped like Rasheed Wallace was a couple years ago to a contender.
When Jackson announced his hopes for a trade this summer, he mentioned the Cavs, Knicks and the three Texas teams as possible destinations. All of those teams have some young pieces that the Bobcats would covet, so expect phones to be ringing all day.
What do you think of this trade? How long with Jackson stay in Charlotte?
Source: ESPN.com
Warriors got the short end of the stick on this one, from a talent perspective…
Boooo Jackson is a punk
Warriors got what they wanted – rid of S Jax. But I still dont see where they are supposedly headed.
Any chance Raja Bell ends up back at Phoenix?
Ain’t no doubt y’all that Stephen Jackson ain’t worth shit yo. Cat just b whinin all dem time and be an inefficient scorer and ain’t be playin much defense. Cat b havin a monsta contract and he aint’ worth shit yo. Dem Warriors be gettin’ cap relief and Jackson ain’t worth nutthin mo dan dat.
True Thugs Never Lie
The Real Tyrone
Wow ! First Stephen and now( maybe Emeka ) this has certainly been one “Manic” Monday.
Stephen Jax is top 10 in the league game wise. He has been in mostly winning situations and look at his numbers. Despite the media Jax is a good teamate.
Bobcats got a steal.
Felton
Jax
Wallace
Diaw
Chandler
is a very good stating 5.
I too think the Bobcats got the better end of this trade. They now have a legit shooting guard, and should contend for a playoff spot.
How’s this affect Augustin?
gotta agree wit will, that is a good lineup they got, i can see them making the playoffs with that squad now. At least the 8 spot.
Bobcats made off pretty well in this one. Yeah Jackson is a risk but he is a good player and they didnt give up much.
I was starting to enjoy the Golden State drama though…
Will
You are a fucking idiot, SJack is a top 10 talent? Only thing is he top 10 for is costing his team games with his reckless jacking and stupid off court antics. This guy ain’t never been an All Star, and he will never be, though he is being paid like one.
good move for the bobcats…..that’s a pretty good five they have now
As long as Felton is the point guard this team will struggle. Larry lost his fav player. When you trade a guy somewhere he doesn’t want to be. Expect him to be unhappy & not produce. He didn’t want to be there in the 1st place. It’s like Don Nelson just coaching for the money. He’s hurting everyone except him. Not fair. Some players actually have heart and want to compete for wins. He totatly ruined the most exciting team except for Phoenix. Look at him on the sidelines.
I should probably wait to trade him in my 2k season, seeing as how he may get traded again.
Aw man, I guess this means my man AI won’t end up in Charlotte…
WILL – that’s the STUPIDEST thing I have heard all year!
Off the top of my head I will give you 13 guys just in the EAST who are FAR better than Jax:
1. Lebron
2. Wade
3. KG
4. Paul Pierce
5. Joe Johnson
6. Josh Smith
7. Danny Granger
8. Chris Bosh
9. Dwight Howard
10. Vince Carter
11. Rashard Lewis
12. Andre Iguodala
13. Derrick Rose
@Will
That lineup can’t shoot. Chandler, Wallace, Felton all can not hit jumpers (consitantly). Diaw and Jack1 aren’t sharp shooters by any means either. DJ Augustine may be moving into the starting line-up. I can see Felton being traded soon, maybe to the Hornets to fill in for CP3. Either way, this is not a good look for Bobcat fans. They got rid of their two best shooters and brought in two guys who aren’t nearly as effiecent.
Now, all they need is to trade alex ajinca and some other ppl for A.I and they are set.
Larry Brown and Stephen Jackson… yeah, this will end awesome.
I’m setting after Allstar Break as the over/under on when we’ll be wondering when SJack is gonna sign as a free agent to a contender for the vet minimum after he gets waived by Charlotte. :)
Good trade for Charlotte. A happy Jax can contribute, and the Bobcats badly needed a quality shooting guard.
Stephen Jackson can ball, no one has ever questioned that. We all just question his mental game. On the bright side though, Bobcats add a little toughness and some “thuggery” to a charmin-soft line up.
Charlotte got tougher, but I’m surprised Larry Brown gave up Raja. Maybe they feel GS will waive him already having so many guards. Then again Azubuike is out for a stretch.
Jackson won’t stay with Charlotte long, this is a good trade for the Warriors though, Maybe they’ll move Monta Ellis as well now that they have Bell.
sjack is money – get him to a contender!
:( — I wanted the Cavs to get him!
:) — because I heard if the Cavs wanted to get him, they had to depart with Z, Delonte and Wally’s contract.
Well, SJ got his wish. That’s what’s up!
And special shout outs to JJ Hickson who’s recent play probably eased their burden to their fill out that 3/4 spot.
@ Brogden
I wanted the Cavs to get him too, there is still hope I can’t see him staying with the Bobcats for long.
The Cavs should have let Z go to get S Jack
Hickson is doing his thing I was saying to some of my friends that if the Cavs were going to be serious contenders they would need a big contribution from Hickson, he starting to show some shades of that. Hope it continues. They still need to fire Mike Brown though it took him entirely too long to figure out he needed to play Hickson more. I actually think Hickson should start just for the purposes of not having Shaq, VareHO or Ilgauskas on the floor with each other. They should Start Shaq and Hickson and then maybe move to a Sub Shaq for VareHO and then probably put Ilgauskas on the floor with Shaq. Or they could just trade Ilgauskas for a big shooting guard and play LBJ at the four sometimes.
Good move for Charlotte. Jackson is a good teammate and will light a fire under the asses of his Bobcat teammates–which they have needed for years.
And Acie Law is not half bad. I wish the Hawks still had him–Teague’s play has been absolutely attrocious so far this regular season. I really don’t see Teague as NBA quality; can’t see why Woodson (who wouldn’t give the time of day to Diaw, S. Stoudamire or Acie Law) loves him.
(Charlotte loading up on former Hawks (Diaw, Jackon, Law and Nazr.)
“I actually think Hickson should start just for the purposes of not having Shaq, VareHO or Ilgauskas on the floor with each other.”
“Or they could just trade Ilgauskas for a big (insert “make sh** happen”) shooting guard and play LBJ at the four sometimes.”
I have to take off my purely neutral NBA cap and don my Cavalier New Era —))) I think you are soooooo right Karizmatic.
I love Parker’s jump shooting ability but he’s not going give you dimes and he’s definitely not going to the rack.
Funny how so many of us are on the same page.
@ Brogden
Actually I’m doing this all under my NBA Neutral cap, I’m not a Cavs fan but I like to see every team try to get better especially when there is a clear cut way to do so. Yeah I liked the acquisition of Parker but he’s not going to do anything at this point in his career but be a glorified spot up shooter. He’s turning out to just be a good replacement for Szczerbiak. Oh and THEY NEED TO FIRE MIKE BROWN.
Def need to fire Mike Brown or Mike Brown needs to light a fire under his azz…
…takes a lil’ too long to make adjustments and utilize his personnel…way tooooooo long.
I was THOROUGHLY disgusted by his decision to keep Maurice and Delonte gaurding Hedo and Rashard man-up.
Not to take anything from those talented but smallish guards — but that doesn’t make any basketball sense whatsoever.
Nah it didn’t make any sense at all. Also the decision to have LBJ guarding Rondo makes little sense. I don’t buy the whole preservation of energy thing. Against Orlando LBJ has to be guarding the 4 more than likely. A lot of basketball is about matchups and its like Mike Brown purposely puts his team at a disadvantage.
I’ll give him a week before the drama starts..
primadonnas break up, primadonnas get together…
I thought about dude in Houston. I mean he can score way better than Ariza and he brings toughness no doubt. Still, I don’t know if he is the right fit for Rick’s system.
Then again if Rick got production out of Bonzi Wells then who knows.
i didn’t see that coming. Houston would never take Jacko because there stat guys track all the stuff Jacko doesn’t do well. I guess this makes the Bobcats better, but only because Raja Bell was playing with one hand for the season
not sure thats the trade S-jack had in mind!!! definitely a good match larry brown and capt’ jack ahahah lmao!! Im loving it already!
The Warriors get good value for what Jack is worth to them today, which is a lot less than a motivated Jack was worth to them just a year ago. I expect to see Charlotte move him quickly to a contender and get more in return than they would have for Bell and Vlad: should turn out to be a nice deal for the Bobcats. Vlad was solid in SEA when they got out and ran; should fit well with Nellie-ball. Bell had his best years running in PHX; if he still has something in the tank (and his wrist buys-in with playing) he’ll teach these young Warriors a lot about being a serious professional. Still, would rather have a motivated Jack than these two.
now all GS neds to do is go the dallas route and hire avery johnson to replace don nelson. put the team on track. get antother nice draft pick next summer and build a contender the next two years to go for a chip in 2012