Breaking News: Stephen Jackson Traded To Charlotte

What started before the season in New York, has finally culminated: Stephen Jackson has been traded. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Warriors completed a deal today that sends Jackson and Acie Law to the Bobcats in exchange for Raja Bell and Vladimir Radmanovic. I don’t think this is what S-Jax had in mind.

While the Cavaliers had long been considered the favorites to land Jackson, Charlotte had the pieces to pull off the deal. I see this trade making complete sense for the Warriors who bring in a hard-nosed defender in Bell and a long-ranger shooter in Radmanovic, but don’t see Jackson fitting in with the Bobcats’ plans. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s flipped like Rasheed Wallace was a couple years ago to a contender.

When Jackson announced his hopes for a trade this summer, he mentioned the Cavs, Knicks and the three Texas teams as possible destinations. All of those teams have some young pieces that the Bobcats would covet, so expect phones to be ringing all day.

What do you think of this trade? How long with Jackson stay in Charlotte?

Source: ESPN.com

