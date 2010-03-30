Breaking News: Steve Lavin The New Coach At St. John’s

Since Steve Lavin‘s name first surfaced as a candidate at St. John’s, I was excited. It doesn’t matter that he hasn’t coached for the past six years after he was fired at UCLA in 2003, Lavin was the right man for the job. Today, apparently the powers at be at St. John’s felt the same: according to a school spokesman, the school has hired the ESPN analyst and former UCLA coach to succeed Norm Roberts.
St. John’s has been searching for a big-name hire to increase the team’s profile in the New York media market. The university made an overture to Florida’s Billy Donovan and a formal offer to Georgia Tech’s Paul Hewitt, who declined.
The Red Storm also interviewed former Boston College coach Al Skinner and former Siena coach Fran McCaffery, who took the Iowa job, and were interested in talking to Rhode Island’s Jim Baron.
It will certainly be an uphill battle for Lavin. St. John’s hasn’t been to the Big Dance since 2002, and finished 17-16 overall and 6-12 in the Big East this season. Inheriting a team that could return 10 seniors for 2010-11, it will be interesting to see if he can put his stamp on this team right away or if he’ll have to wait a year.
What are your thoughts?
Source: ESPN.com
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
they should have went after Rick Pitino. he looks and smells like a wall street guy.
or maybe even (my main man) Mark Jackson. if Jax can come off his high horse about being an NBA coach without any headcoaching experience, he would have been the best fit.
however, no hire could have been a bad hire.
if only they could bring back players like erick barkley, marcus hatten, daryl hill, lavor postell and felipe. LOL
@…1 How did all of the players combined not make a scar on the surface of the league. Was it the player or the school. Don’t forget about Bootsy Thorton/Omar Cook. Your only as good as your company or school you come from. Had any of those players went to better programs they’d still be in the N.B.A. of reputation alone.
It’s like why do you think Jayson Williams got the analyst job? Because he was the best or most fit in line. Coach K anyone. How come no one brings up his incident. Let that be a player from a school like St.Johns fresh of a stupid & still overhyped scandal. The infraction for which they were penalized was so minimal. I think it had more to with Jarvis than anything. He got bigger than the program.
I don’t see Lavin able to recruit a NYC kid.
Lavin will have assistants with big time AAU ties to the metro area. Otherwise, if you don’t – this job is a dead end.
Good hire Lavin is under rated he’ll do good
son…the key to bringing back St John’s is winning the city of new york…simple. I mean keep the Lance Stephenson’s, Edgar Sosa’s, and Kemba walker’s in the city…and you bring back St. J
lavin will do good. johnnies wanted a big name..they got one!! he did great recruiting at ucla…westbrook, ariza to name a few..he will get the kids to come..it is nyc and st johns plays at the garden..maybe he will give jax top assistant job..he can be a great asset to sell to the kids!!
between this and the J. Cole concert last night, st John’s needs to stand the fuck up y’all are back on the map now
HAS ANYBODY SEEN LAVIN’S WIFE?!?!?! WOW!!!
[nyc.barstoolsports.com]
Lavin is gonna get at
Lavin is gonna nab Moe Hicks ….watch