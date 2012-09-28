Breaking News: Washington’s John Wall Is Out Eight Weeks

09.28.12 6 years ago

The Washington Wizards’ training camp begins Oct. 2, but don’t look for John Wall to be in drills for coach Randy Wittman: Wall is expected to miss eight weeks with a stress injury to his left patella, the Wizards announced today. With Nene nursing a foot injury, it means Wizards will open camp missing their best players.

No surgery will be needed, the team announced. Rehab will start immediately on the injury, which was described as being caught in the “early stages” by Dr. David Altchek in New York. Altchek is a well-known orthopedic doctor and surgeon for athletes, though he’s most notable for his work with MLB pitchers such as Pedro Martinez and Carl Pavano. The Wizards’ season opener is Oct. 30.

“My teammates and I are all excited to build on the improvement we made at the end of last season, and I know they will continue to make great progress while I get through this setback,” Wall said in a team release. “I will work extremely hard to make sure I get back as soon as possible so I can re-join them and help our team continue to improve.”

A.J. Price came to Washington this offseason as a backup for Wall but now could see extra time at the point, along with possibly Shelvin Mack.

How will this affect Wall’s season?

