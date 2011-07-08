Breaking News: Yao Ming Plans To Retire

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Yao Ming plans to retire from the NBA. After suffering a foot/ankle injury during the Rockets second round matchup with the Lakers during the 2009 NBA Playoffs, Yao played in just five games for the next two seasons while barely averaging 18 minutes.

Wojnarowski tweeted this afternoon: Rockets’ Yao Ming has decided to retire from the NBA, league sources tell Y! Sports. He informed the league office within past 48 hours.

Yao’s tendon strain in his left leg and stress fracture in his foot never quite healed as the pounding his legs and feet have taken from years of holding up his enormous body finally caught up to him. Despite the early retirement (he’s still only 30 years old), Yao was a HUGE difference maker in the globalization of the game and it’s popularity in China (and made some great commercials).

And while Houston never realized it’s promise as a team with Yao there, his career averages are 19 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, putting up very solid numbers during every full season of his career.

Who remembers Shaq vs. Yao I? It was one of the most hyped matchups of the past 15 years.

What do you think? What will you remember about Yao?

