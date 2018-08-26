Seattle Storm Forward Breanna Stewart Won Her First WNBA MVP Award

Getty Image

Breanna Stewart won her first WNBA MVP award in a runaway vote that punctuated her ascent to her status as the league’s best player. The Seattle Storm forward won 33 of 29 first-place MVP votes in a survey of WNBA media and broadcasters.

Stewart was dominant in her third season in the league, netting 21.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Over the last three seasons, Stewart leads the WNBA in points (2,019) and 20-point games (58). Stewart shot 52.9 percent from the field, 41.5 percent from behind the arc and 83 percent from the free throw line. With Stewart leading the way, Seattle had a league-best 26-8 record and secured a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs.

The vote breakdown was as follows:

1) Breanna Stewart (Seattle) (372 points) 33 of 39 first-place votes

2) Liz Cambage (Dallas) (231 points), 4 of 39 first-place votes

3) Elena Delle Donne (Washington) (206 points), 2 of 39 first-place votes