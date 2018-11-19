Former Five-Star Prospect Brian Bowen Is Now Suing Adidas

At the age of 20, Brian Bowen has been through quite a ride in the basketball world. The former five-star small forward was famously committed to Louisville before becoming embroiled in an FBI investigation connecting his family (and, specifically, his father) with a pay-for-play scheme. Since then, Bowen never appeared in a college basketball game despite ties to both Louisville and South Carolina, eventually landing with a professional team in Australia after being passed over in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Given his age and talent level, it is certainly possible that Bowen could carve out a long-term path as a professional basketball player and make a strong living in doing so. However, Bowen is now in the news for a different reason, as Matt Norlander of CBS Sports brings word that he is bringing a lawsuit against Adidas (and six individuals involved in the case) for racketeering.
The lawsuit alleges Adidas and those men violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. It is also attempting to establish corruption to the level that it ends Adidas’ hundred-million-dollar sponsorship agreements with Division I men’s basketball teams. Specifically, under the “relief requested” portion of the lawsuit, it reads: “Enjoining Defendant Adidas and its employees, officers, directors, agents, successors, assignees, merged or acquired predecessors, parent or controlling entities, subsidiaries, and all other persons acting in concert or participation with it from engaging in sponsorship of NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs.”
