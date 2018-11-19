Former Five-Star Prospect Brian Bowen Is Now Suing Adidas

Getty Image

At the age of 20, Brian Bowen has been through quite a ride in the basketball world. The former five-star small forward was famously committed to Louisville before becoming embroiled in an FBI investigation connecting his family (and, specifically, his father) with a pay-for-play scheme. Since then, Bowen never appeared in a college basketball game despite ties to both Louisville and South Carolina, eventually landing with a professional team in Australia after being passed over in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Given his age and talent level, it is certainly possible that Bowen could carve out a long-term path as a professional basketball player and make a strong living in doing so. However, Bowen is now in the news for a different reason, as Matt Norlander of CBS Sports brings word that he is bringing a lawsuit against Adidas (and six individuals involved in the case) for racketeering.