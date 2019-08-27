Brook Lopez Believes The Bucks Made Good Moves In Free Agency ‘Except Signing Robin’

Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks kept most of its core together in free agency this summer, losing Malcolm Brogdon via a sign-and-trade with the Indiana Pacers but retaining George Hill, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton. As for additions to bolster the roster around those guys, the two big names were veteran swingman Wes Matthews and frontcourt anchor Robin Lopez.

The Bucks have hopes of winning an NBA title this year, and time will tell if these various moves can help them accomplish that. One of the members of the team’s core believes everything the team did this summer deserved a thumbs up, with one major exception.

In an interview with Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype, Brook Lopez revealed he is a big fan of how Milwaukee looks heading into the 2019-20 campaign. If he had his way, though, he would not share a locker room with the dastardly Robin Lopez.