Brooklyn Nets 2021-22 Season Preview: It’s Championship Or Bust

The Nets came close to winning it all last year — it feels possible that had they beaten the Bucks in the second round that they’d have won it all in the first year of the Kevin Durant-James Harden-Kyrie Irving partnership. But they didn’t, at least in part due to injuries to Irving and Harden in the playoffs. Now, in 2021-22, all eyes are on Brooklyn as they enter the season as title favorites thanks to their Big 3 coming in healthy from the start.

Roster:

Kevin Durant

James Harden

Kyrie Irving

Patty Mills

Joe Harris

Paul Millsap

Blake Griffin

Nic Claxton

Bruce Brown

Jevon Carter

Cam Thomas

Day’Ron Sharpe

DeAndre’ Bembry

James Johnson

LaMarcus Aldridge

Projected Vegas Win Total: 56.5

Biggest Additions: Paul Millsap, Patty Mills

Somehow, the Nets might be deeper than they were last year. That’s in large part because they’ve added Millsap and Mills.

In theory, Millsap should replace Jeff Green’s minutes as a four/small-ball five who can cut, shoot and play defense alongside the Big 3. He’s also probably sturdier on defense, something that’s needed on a team that is built around three dynamic offense-first superstars.

Mills, meanwhile, offers some scoring juice off the bench and big game experience due to his time with the Spurs. He’s also insurance for Irving, who has a long injury history dating back to his time in Cleveland and may be load managed during the season. Mills could be one of the most important value signings of the offseason if he has to step in for Irving for any extended times.

Biggest Losses: Jeff Green, Landry Shamet

Both Green and Shamet have been replaced via the Millsap and Mills signings, so these aren’t losses that will hurt the Nets’ overall outlook. But both were solid players for the Nets last year and, in Shamet’s case, a much younger option than Mills. Moving away from Green and Shamet carries some risk even if it won’t make or break the season for Brooklyn.

Biggest Question: Can the Nets stay healthy?

It’s an obvious question, but the right one. Brooklyn’s season ultimately is going to come down to how healthy Durant, Harden and Irving are over the course of the regular season and throughout the playoffs. All three players have had injury issues in the past, so it’s worth monitoring. It’s also entirely possible, if not likely, that the Nets will employ some load management in the regular, perhaps sacrificing a real run at the top seed in the East to keep all three stars healthy. But if one goes down, the team’s margin for error will decrease significantly, perhaps opening the door for the Bucks or Lakers or someone else to win it all.

What Makes This Season A Success: Winning a title

The Nets are the favorites and for good reason. They have three superstars and a deep supporting cast full of veteran NBA talent. They absolutely should have their sights set on a title and, if they do so, their season will be a success.