Coogi Filed A Lawsuit Over The Brooklyn Nets’ City Editions Uniforms





Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets boast some of the best City Edition uniforms in the NBA, as Nike’s special threads for Brooklyn during the 2018-19 campaign pay tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. The “Brooklyn Camo” is a nod to Coogi, whose products were fixtures in Biggie’s wardrobe and got a shoutout on the song “Hypnotize.”

There’s just one issue: The print on the uniforms were a little too close to Coogi’s designs, which was something the company never signed off on. As such, the New York Post reports that Coogi has brought a lawsuit against Nike, the NBA, and the Nets over the threads.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan, and includes Coogi suing for damages. Additionally, the company wants sales of the uniforms with the print to cease.



Via New York Post:

“[The defendants] were well aware that Biggie neither wore nor rapped about anything called ‘Brooklyn Camo,” the lawsuit reads. “But they created, marketed and sold and distributed ‘Brooklyn Camo’ products so as to confuse consumers about the connection between their goods… and Coogi.”

According to a release from earlier this year, the Nets had 16 games on their schedule in which they planned on wearing the threads. There are four games left on the year, with the next one slated to take place on Friday, when Brooklyn hosts Charlotte. There is no word on whether the team will wear these uniforms when they take the floor at the Barclays Center in light of the lawsuit.