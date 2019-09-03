Getty Image

The FIBA World Cup entered its second day of the group stage in China on Tuesday, with early morning tips here in the U.S., and while Team USA found itself in a dogfight with Turkey, it was Greece and Brazil that stole the show.

Anderson Varejao, Leandro Barbosa, and Bruno Caboclo led Brazil to a 79-78 win over Greece to advance to the next round, handing Giannis Antetokounmpo and company their first loss of the tournament. Varejao led all scorers with a brilliant 22-point, 9-rebound performance, while Barbosa chipped in 13 points himself.

However, it was Caboclo that made the critical plays late in the game to preserve the win for Brazil and not allow Giannis and Greece to force overtime. With Brazil up two late, Greece drew up a lob play to Antetokounmpo on the inbound, but Nick Calathes was late throwing the lob and by the time he did, Caboclo had recovered from the back screen to be in position to deflect the ball away.