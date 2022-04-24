For the second straight game, the Milwaukee Bucks have outclassed the Bulls in Chicago to take full control of their first round series despite the absence of Khris Middleton. After a 30-point win in Game 3 on Friday night, the Bucks followed that up with a 119-95 win on Sunday afternoon at the United Center to take a 3-1 lead and give themselves a chance to close out the series on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Leading the way for the Bucks, as always, was Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Milwaukee got a big boost off the bench from Grayson Allen, who has stepped up to take on some of the perimeter scoring void created by Middleton’s absence, as well as another tremendous two-way game from Jrue Holiday.

The two teams traded blows early, with Milwaukee leading by just three going to the second quarter, but the Bucks opened things up in the second as Allen got hot from three and Antetokounmpo took over on both ends of the floor.

The @Bucks are getting the rock to their shooters early 🎯 Grayson Allen (11 PTS) & Pat Connaughton each connect from deep on ABC pic.twitter.com/ndvSqMUaju — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2022

Giannis is a one-man wrecking crew 💪 He gets the block and the coast-to-coast bucket in transition. Watch the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/vOqcYpP9Fz — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2022

Milwaukee held a 15-point edge at the half and would extend that to 22 early in the third quarter as they came out hot, once again striking from long distance.

No hesitation from Jrue 🎯#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/vA0enqxDYS — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2022

The Bulls would go on a run to cut that deficit down to as few as eight, indicating they might have a run in them to make things competitive, headlined by back-to-back threes from Ayo Dosunmu.

The Bucks had a swift answer as they reinserted Giannis into the game and he took over, creating for himself and others, with Allen being the leading beneficiary, allowing Milwaukee to push their lead back out to 16 going into the fourth quarter.

Grayson Allen puts down his 5th three-pointer off the Giannis no-look! 19 PTS for Allen on 7/9 shooting 🔥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/cB7Q0PqkIs — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2022

Giannis' spin move is so hard to defend! He has 25 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/aOL35Cafyv — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2022

Grayson Allen beats the Q3 buzzer for 3 🎯 He has a Playoff career-high 27 points & 6 threes!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/tFLK89LXIJ — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2022

The most notable thing to happen in the fourth quarter was a brief kerfuffle between Zach LaVine and Bobby Portis that resulted in double technicals, as the Bucks continued to roll, pushing their lead out to 24 in the closing seconds.

Zach LaVine and Bobby Portis were called for double techs after this play: pic.twitter.com/pf8zmKO1Ql — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2022

As the final seconds wound down, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine made an early exit to the locker room, as frustrations were evident on the Chicago sideline with another dismal performance at home after seemingly holding the momentum in the series coming out of Game 2. Those two combined for 47 points in the game, with Patrick Williams adding 20, but the two stars were a combined 16-of-38 from the field and 2-of-11 from three as the Bucks perimeter defense, spearheaded by Holiday, has made life extremely difficult on those two ever since DeRozan went off in Game 2.