The Milwaukee Bucks nearly pulled off an incredible win in Game 3, twice tying the game in the closing seconds (first in the fourth quarter and then again in overtime) on outrageous three-pointers from Khris Middleton. The longtime Bucks wing had 42 points as he did all he could to will them to a win, but it wasn’t enough to take down a balanced effort from the Pacers, who finally got a big bucket from Tyrese Haliburton on a game-winning floater.

With the Pacers validating their Game 2 win once back at home, there is ample pressure on the Bucks to figure out how to reclaim home court in Game 4, or else they’ll return to Milwaukee facing elimination. That task got even harder when it was revealed that Damian Lillard suffered an Achilles strain at the end of Game 3, which is why he was limited to being a decoy in overtime. Both he and Giannis Antetokounmpo were listed as doubtful for Game 4 going into the weekend, and on Sunday the team confirmed both of their superstars would miss the pivotal matchup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both listed as out for tonight’s game. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2024

The onus now shifts to Middleton to carry the load and the rest of the Bucks supporting cast to step up. Pat Connaughton and Malik Beasley will have to provide a big lift as three-point threats, Patrick Beverley figures to get more of the ball-handling load, and Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis will need to be offensive weapons if Milwaukee is going to keep up with the Pacers.