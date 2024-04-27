Damian Lillard Is Doubtful For Game 4 With An Achilles Strain

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially in the danger zone after dropping Game 3 to the Pacers in an overtime thriller that saw Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winning, and-1 floater to negate a sensational performance from Khris Middleton.

Part of the reason the Bucks needed late-game heroics to tie the game twice in the final seconds of regulation and overtime from Middleton was an injury suffered by Damian Lillard at the end of regulation. The Bucks star guard was seen grabbing at his Achilles going to the bench in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, and while he played in overtime he was mostly a non-factor.

After the game, Doc Rivers said Lillard came to him and said he would serve as a decoy in the overtime period, noting he couldn’t really do much but knew he’d still draw some attention away from Middleton. Lillard said he hoped to get right for Game 4, but given his issue is with the Achilles, it wasn’t something you can really mess with too much.

On Saturday, Chris Haynes brought word that Lillard had a Grade 1 Achilles strain that would leave him doubtful for Game 4 on Sunday, putting the Bucks in serious peril.

Milwaukee has had to play the first three games without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with a calf strain and hasn’t ramped up to be ready to play yet, and Khris Middleton was questionable himself with an ankle injury that he was able to play through in Game 3. If Giannis is not back for Game 4 and Lillard can’t go, it’s really hard to see where the Bucks turn for an offensive spark beyond Middleton. The frontcourt will have to be more involved, with Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis needing to turn in bigger scoring nights, while Pat Connaughton and Patrick Beverley will need to provide something from the backcourt.