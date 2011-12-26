Budweiser x NBA “The Twelve Days of Christmas” Remix Commercial

#Mark Cuban #Video
12.26.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

When you’re the official beer of the NBA, you get to put out amazing commercials like this. And yes, this new Budweiser commercial is amazing in every way possible. Where else can you find LMFAO, the Chicago Luvabulls, the Phoenix Suns’ Gorilla, Luke Wilson, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Steve Kerr, and Mark Cuban? Exactly.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Cuban#Video
TAGSanheuser-buschBUDWEISEREMMANUELLE CHRIQUILMFAOLuke Wilsonmark cubanSTEVE KERRvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP