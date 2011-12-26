Budweiser x NBA “The Twelve Days of Christmas” Remix Commercial

When you’re the official beer of the NBA, you get to put out amazing commercials like this. And yes, this new Budweiser commercial is amazing in every way possible. Where else can you find LMFAO, the Chicago Luvabulls, the Phoenix Suns’ Gorilla, Luke Wilson, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Steve Kerr, and Mark Cuban? Exactly.
What do you think?
This is the worst commercial on TV right now.
I agree. Its really really bad.
@ Panchitoooo
You’re crazy! Kerr reenacts MJ’s ring pose!
they forget 7 i think
What a great spot….Everyone is having fun….
Creative and contemporary …..LMFAO adds their humor to a tense season!!!! Budweiser rules!!!!
Yea I loved this commercial lol. I was watching last night with my girlfriend and a couple friends, and even though they’re not as into the NBA as I was, they were asking about Steve Kerr and laughing at everything.
It didn’t make me want to drink Budweiser, but it did make me happy to be a basketball fan.
This is the worst tv commercial right now. Steve Kerr is a pretentious, big mouth, freeloading piece of *@#%.
Lynn, have you ever considered a job in an Ad Agency? Great PR skills.
i dont care if you say the commercial is bad, Emmanuelle Chriqui is hot in that laker jersey