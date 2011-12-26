Budweiser x NBA “The Twelve Days of Christmas” Remix Commercial

When you’re the official beer of the NBA, you get to put out amazing commercials like this. And yes, this new Budweiser commercial is amazing in every way possible. Where else can you find LMFAO, the Chicago Luvabulls, the Phoenix Suns’ Gorilla, Luke Wilson, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Steve Kerr, and Mark Cuban? Exactly.

