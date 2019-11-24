The Bulls Stunned The Hornets Thanks To One Of The Wildest Endings You’ll Ever See

The Chicago Bulls’ slow start to the season seemed to hit a bit of a low point on Friday night, as the team lost to Miami and standout guard Zach LaVine expressed some frustration with head coach Jim Boylen. As we all know, though, every peak has a valley and vice versa, and on Saturday night, LaVine and the Bulls hit one heck of a high note.

Chciago traveled to Charlotte to take on the Hornets and needed an absolutely monster effort from LaVine to come out on top. The 24-year-old guard had 49 points in 35 minutes, connecting on 13 (!!!) threes. The biggest of which came at the very end of the game, which was a wonderfully chaotic sequence that saw the Bulls score six points in less than 10 seconds to come out on top, 116-115.

The Bulls managed to scratch and claw their way back from a double-digit fourth quarter deficit, and with seven seconds remaining, Tomas Satoransky hit a triple to cut Charlotte’s lead to three. The ensuing inbounds pass went to Devonte’ Graham, who was immediately triple-teamed. LaVine came away with the ball near the rim, but instead of getting a shot at the cylinder for himself or a teammate, he dribbled out to the three-point line and went for the win. A moment later and the Chicago Bulls were celebrating a victory.

This is one incredible response to what happened on Friday night, and while LaVine won’t score 49 points and hit double-digit triples every game, he needs to come up big for Chicago to pick up victories. That certainly happened on Saturday, and for added measure, LaVine became the first player in NBA history not named Steph Curry or Klay Thompson to hit at least 13 threes in a game.