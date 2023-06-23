The Bulls Don’t Expect Lonzo Ball To Play During The 2023-24 Season

The Chicago Bulls are heading into the 2023-24 season with a number of question marks. Unfortunately, the Bulls are preparing for one of their biggest question marks being answered before the year even begins, and it involves the availability of Lonzo Ball.

Artūras Karnišovas, the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke to the media in the aftermath of the 2023 NBA Draft and got asked about Ball, the team’s standout guard who missed the entirety of last season sidelined with knee problems. According to Karnišovas, the expectation in Chicago is that Ball won’t be able to recover from those issues in time to suit up next year.

Arutras Karnišovas on Lonzo Ball: "Going into the offseason, our expectations is that he’s not coming back next season.” — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) June 23, 2023

Ball has not appeared in a game for the Bulls since Jan. 14, 2022. Prior to a collection of knee surgeries that have sidelined him ever since, Ball was a crucial piece of the puzzle for Chicago, as he partnered with Alex Caruso to form one of the NBA’s stingiest defensive backcourts and helped the team have one of the league’s most dynamic offenses.

But over the years, Ball has had multiple procedures performed on his left knee, including one this part March that was expected to put his 2023-24 season in jeopardy. Prior to his most recent procedure, the Bulls announced that Ball would not be able to play at all last season.