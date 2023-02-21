The Chicago Bulls Announced Lonzo Ball Will Not Play This Season

When Lonzo Ball first injured his knee in January 2022, the expectation was for him to miss 4-6 weeks. More than a year later, Ball remains sidelined as he deals with pain and discomfort, and the star guard appears no closer to a return amid numerous setbacks.
On Tuesday morning, the Chicago Bulls announced Ball was being shut down for the season, making official what many feared after recent updates revealed he was still experiencing pain.
On behalf of Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas:
“Despite making significant increases in strength and function over the past several months, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues to experience performance limiting discomfort during participation in high level basketball-related activities. Considering the required time period to achieve the necessary level of fitness to return-to-play and the current stage of the NBA season, Ball will not return this season. The focus for Ball will continue to be on the resolution of his discomfort and a full return for the 2023-24 season.”
Hopefully Ball can continue making incremental strides and eventually become pain free in his knee, not only for a hopeful return to the court but just for his day-to-day life. As for the Bulls, it’s confirmation that there aren’t any reinforcements coming, aside from Patrick Beverley on the buyout market, and to pull themselves out of their season-long funk in the stretch run, they will need a rather dramatic shift fr.guys already in the locker room.