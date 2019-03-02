Getty Image

Friday night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls just would not end. The game needed overtime, then another, then one more, and then, they needed five more minutes of basketball to determine a winner.

When the dust settled, it was a 168-161 win for the Bulls, operating as the 15th four overtime game in NBA history. As you can guess, this sort of outing leads to NBA records getting set, which was certainly the case between the two squads, albeit not always for good reasons if you’re on the losing end.

The Bulls and Hawks both set franchise records for post scored and points allowed. What a game. — Jeff Mangurten (@JeffGurt) March 2, 2019

That was just the third game in NBA history in which both teams scored at least 160 points. * December 13, 1983: Pistons def. Nuggets, 186-184

* March 6, 1982: Spurs def. Bucks, 171-166 — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) March 2, 2019