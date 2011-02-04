Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 15

Buy Low:

Monta Ellis didn’t make the Western Conference All-Star team, and that’s great news for his fantasy owners. While it’s true that Ellis has struggled with his shooting lately, it’s also true that he’s the kind of player (with the type of rabid fan base) who is likely to use this kind of “snub” as fuel. He should proceed being the top-20 player he’s been all season long soon enough, with some extra firepower in his veins.

JaVale McGee has battled the flu and the dog house in the last few games and has amassed just 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks in his last two contests. That said, he remains the No. 2 shot-blocker so far this season, which means that even in ruts as bad as this one seems, McGee will retain some residual value. Chances are, he’ll see minutes fall his way again sooner than later.

Gerald Wallace has been nothing short of pedestrian in his last four games. However, he’s averaging 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks during that stretch, which shows some revival in two areas of his game that have been really lacking so far in 2011. Part of the reason for Wallace’s struggles is his lack of involvement on the offensive end. During this four-game stretch, Wallace has taken just 29 total shots. Meanwhile, Stephen Jackson has taken a total of 81 shots in these four games. Something has to give. Expect coach Paul Silas to even things out on that roster. If that doesn’t happen, a trade to free Wallace up a bit is still a possibility.

Andrea Bargnani is shooting 28 percent from the floor and hasn’t hit a three in his last four games. This is what you might call a minor shooting slump. Add to this his two still-healing knees and it’s clear that Il Mago could really benefit from the break he’ll get All-Star weekend. The nearing break along with Bargnani’s critical value to the lowly Raptors makes him a good buy-low target right now.

Gilbert Arenas has hit double-digit points in the last three games he’s played, and that’s about the best thing you can say about him right now. So why even buy low on the man who poops in shoes? Because it won’t cost you much, and because the Magic need him to get in a groove sometime before they head into the playoffs. Trade some loose change for Arenas and the return on your investment should be pretty decent.

Andrei Kirilenko, Wilson Chandler, Deron Williams and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Kevin Garnett took very little time to pick things up right where he left them after missing a handful of games with a calf injury late in 2010 and early in 2011. He continues to be a guy who gives you reliable shooting numbers along with solid all-around numbers. But it’s not too early to consider selling him off. The Celtics will surely rest their veteran starters down the stretch of the season, and as Kendrick Perkins continues to get worked back into that lineup, Garnett’s owners shouldn’t wait too much longer before testing the market.

Luol Deng has done an admirable job picking up the slack for an oft-injured Bulls team. However, with Joakim Noah returning before the end of the month, and with the growing possibility of Deng missing a few games down the stretch (he hasn’t missed a game so far this season, but is playing a career-high 39:12 per game), it looks like it’s high time to sell high on the kid from Wow (Sudan, that is).

DeMarcus Cousins has been hot in his last three games, totaling 72 points, 28 rebounds and 11 assists. But we’ve seen this from Cousins before. Just look at his game log and you’ll see hot streaks followed by cold ones. There will be other times to sell him off at high points, but with most trade deadlines set for most fantasy leagues, Cousins’ owners will be hard pressed to come by another opportunity as good as this one.

Andris Biedrins has notched two double-doubles in his last three games. Good for him and good for his tortured owners, because they finally have a clear-cut understanding of what to do with him: sell high and don’t look back. If there’s a statistical category that you’re hurting for, trade Biedrins and his rebounds and blocks to get help there.

Tracy McGrady continues to exceed all expectations, not just by avoiding a single DNP so far this season, but by also putting up top-75 numbers during the last couple weeks. But with Rodney Stuckey getting closer and closer to returning to the Pistons lineup, and with McGrady’s well-documented health concerns, it’s never too early to sell high on T-Mac.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.