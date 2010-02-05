Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 15

Buy Low:
Kobe Bryant, as everyone knows, is very banged up right now. The Black Mamba’s lost some of his bite during the past month, thanks to poor shooting from the floor and the free throw line. But with All-Star Weekend on the horizon, expect Kobe to get enough rest to heal up a bit and bring sexy back before February’s done. Unless his fantasy owner is impatient, or if your league is incredibly shallow, you probably won’t be able to nab him for too little. Offering your second-best player might do the job though.
Ben Gordon is back from his nagging groin injury, but has been downright awful in his three games since returning, averaging 7.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists, hitting just one three-pointer during that stretch. His minutes will be limited for the next few games but with a five-day break thanks to All-Star Weekend coming for him, Gordon should be able to make his way back to being a relevant fantasy player before the end of the month.
Al Horford hasn’t been playing up to his newfound All-Star status lately, averaging just 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks over his last six games. Besides this recent streak of mediocrity, Horford has been surpassing expectations so far this season and there’s little reason to expect that he won’t be able to turn things around after the break.
Brook Lopez hasn’t notched double-digit rebounds since Jan. 20, but has remained relatively productive, handing out a couple assists and blocking a few shots each night. However, he mailed in a clunker on Wednesday, finishing with just 12 points, 3 boards, 1 assist and no blocks. Though his twin brother, Robin, has been getting more buzz lately, don’t be fooled: Brook is the superior fantasy option. Oh, and he plays for the dismal Nets, where he’s the only viable big man at the moment.
Jason Richardson has been a roller coaster lately, alternating between good and bad games on a regular basis. He had another good one on Wednesday, when he put up 20 points, 7 boards and hit a pair of treys. With Leandro Barbosa out for a few more weeks, Richardson will have plenty of minutes to find his shot on a more consistent basis.
Chris Paul, Paul Pierce, Carmelo Anthony, Hedo Turkoglu and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates
Sell High:
Martell Webster has been pretty hot since 2010 began and he’s pieced together a pair of consecutive games with 20+ points and 3+ threes. But with Nicolas Batum back and Travis Outlaw set to return before the end of the month, Webster’s days seem to be numbered. Add to this Brandon Roy‘s nearing return and there’s no denying that selling high on him very soon would be very wise.
Nate Robinson is a very appealing player right now, since coach Mike D’Antoni has communicated that Robinson will take over starting point guard duties for the Knicks. He’s also coming off of a 23/6/8 game, where he chipped in a three and a couple steals. Nevertheless, it’s hard to believe that D’Antoni will stick with the player he benched for 14 straight games in December as his starting point guard for the rest of the season. Also, remember how Nate sputtered out during the last few weeks of last season? The little man’s always risky to rely too heavily upon.
Marcus Camby is being his beastly self lately and the absence of Blake Griffin seems to have sealed his spot on the Clippers’ starting lineup. Oh, but there’s one little point of concern, and it’s not his injury-proneness: it’s the fact that the organization has told other teams that they would deal him away if they were not in reach of a playoff spot. As of now, they’re 7 games out of the playoff race, which could mean that Camby could still be dealt before the trade deadline. Owners who don’t like this possibility should start shopping him soon.
Paul Millsap is doing just what his owners expected him to do with Carlos Boozer out of the picture. However, Boozer’s calf injury seems minor and he’s expected back this weekend, which means Millsap could quickly revert to being the marginally appealing player he’s been for much of this season. Also, with Andrei Kirilenko seemingly finding his groove again, Millsap’s owners should get what they can for him now.
Kenyon Martin has been huge for his owners since late December, but with ‘Melo set to return soon and given Martin’s injury history, there are more reasons to sell high on him than to keep him.
First!! Hey doc I’m trying to sell high on tim duncan. Is marc gasol and jr smith high enough? I really need three’s, steals, and blocks
@kevin: I just responded in the previous post, but I think you can do better than that. Aim higher!
I just sold high on Chauncey, and his streak without melo (the other guy offered this… not sure why) for Deron Williams… Good deal?
@Dr Drey: Yeah, that’s about even.
Whats up Doc!
Let me know what you think of this deal…
Get: Brook Lopez, Paul Pierce, Andrea Bargnani
Give: Dwight Howard, Monta Ellis
@K C: Great deal for you.
Doc who would u rather have as a pickup right now, Darren collison or Nate rob?
Hey Doc,
I just got a deal where I get Joe Johnson for Stephen Curry. This is a no-brainer right?
@Jamal: Collison.
@Kevin: Not necessarily. It’s probably a good deal for you, given Curry’s rookie status and probably looming rookie wall. But Curry has actually played just as well as JJ for a while now. This is almost a coin flip.
Hey Doc what do you think of Nazr Mohammed lately?
Is he worth a look over let’s say, Roy Hibbert, or maybe Raymond Felton?
My centers are PGasol, BLopez, Camby, and Hibbert as of now.
Hey Doc,
Should I drop Lou Williams For John Salmons?
Lou showed lots of potential early in the season but has trailed off alot.
Hey Doc,
Who to start next week for the short week?
Lineup
Emeka Okafor
Okur
Ben Wallace
Aldridge (all 2)
Bosh (1)
Green (1)
B Davis (2)
Durant (1)
D Williams (2)
E Gordon (2)
Bench
Mohammed (2)
Gooden (2)
Scola (1)
Varejao (2)
Duhon (1)
Do i put the hard-working Nazr up over Green? I like Green’s threes, but I’ll realistically only get one next week, and i could, in a good 2 game set (@MIN, WAS) get 3 blocks over a hard game for Green (@POR).
Thanks, man.
Also, if Scola gets mildly hot, could you give me 3 big guys who blocks (and possibly shoot the 3), and 3 small guards who shoot the 3 and assists (and steal) that I could realistically pick up.
Thanks again!
Doc I just noticed TJ Ford.
Is he worth a pickup over Felton or Hibbert?
I haven’t been following the Pacers, so I don’t really know much about this guy.
Also,
Buy somewhat low on OJ Mayo, ala trading Eric Gordon for him?
Also, if possible, trade Okur + Gordon for Delfino + Carter?
Thanks.
@Duck: With Chandler returning soon, I’d steer clear of Nazr.
@De Jesus: That seems fine for now, but if a Sixers trade involving him or not could benefit his value. If you can, hold him until the trade deadline passes.
@Nick: I’d stick with Green, unless you really need blocks.
As far as three big men, though I don’t know how deep your league is, look at Brad Miller, Jared Dudley or J.J. Hickson.
For guards, George Hill, Arron Afflalo or Kyle Lowry could be decent.
@Duck: Not just yet. If he has another strong outing, pick him up over Felton.
@Nick: I like both of those ideas.