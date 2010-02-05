Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 15

Buy Low:

Kobe Bryant, as everyone knows, is very banged up right now. The Black Mamba’s lost some of his bite during the past month, thanks to poor shooting from the floor and the free throw line. But with All-Star Weekend on the horizon, expect Kobe to get enough rest to heal up a bit and bring sexy back before February’s done. Unless his fantasy owner is impatient, or if your league is incredibly shallow, you probably won’t be able to nab him for too little. Offering your second-best player might do the job though.

Ben Gordon is back from his nagging groin injury, but has been downright awful in his three games since returning, averaging 7.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists, hitting just one three-pointer during that stretch. His minutes will be limited for the next few games but with a five-day break thanks to All-Star Weekend coming for him, Gordon should be able to make his way back to being a relevant fantasy player before the end of the month.

Al Horford hasn’t been playing up to his newfound All-Star status lately, averaging just 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks over his last six games. Besides this recent streak of mediocrity, Horford has been surpassing expectations so far this season and there’s little reason to expect that he won’t be able to turn things around after the break.

Brook Lopez hasn’t notched double-digit rebounds since Jan. 20, but has remained relatively productive, handing out a couple assists and blocking a few shots each night. However, he mailed in a clunker on Wednesday, finishing with just 12 points, 3 boards, 1 assist and no blocks. Though his twin brother, Robin, has been getting more buzz lately, don’t be fooled: Brook is the superior fantasy option. Oh, and he plays for the dismal Nets, where he’s the only viable big man at the moment.

Jason Richardson has been a roller coaster lately, alternating between good and bad games on a regular basis. He had another good one on Wednesday, when he put up 20 points, 7 boards and hit a pair of treys. With Leandro Barbosa out for a few more weeks, Richardson will have plenty of minutes to find his shot on a more consistent basis.

Chris Paul, Paul Pierce, Carmelo Anthony, Hedo Turkoglu and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates

Sell High:

Martell Webster has been pretty hot since 2010 began and he’s pieced together a pair of consecutive games with 20+ points and 3+ threes. But with Nicolas Batum back and Travis Outlaw set to return before the end of the month, Webster’s days seem to be numbered. Add to this Brandon Roy‘s nearing return and there’s no denying that selling high on him very soon would be very wise.

Nate Robinson is a very appealing player right now, since coach Mike D’Antoni has communicated that Robinson will take over starting point guard duties for the Knicks. He’s also coming off of a 23/6/8 game, where he chipped in a three and a couple steals. Nevertheless, it’s hard to believe that D’Antoni will stick with the player he benched for 14 straight games in December as his starting point guard for the rest of the season. Also, remember how Nate sputtered out during the last few weeks of last season? The little man’s always risky to rely too heavily upon.

Marcus Camby is being his beastly self lately and the absence of Blake Griffin seems to have sealed his spot on the Clippers’ starting lineup. Oh, but there’s one little point of concern, and it’s not his injury-proneness: it’s the fact that the organization has told other teams that they would deal him away if they were not in reach of a playoff spot. As of now, they’re 7 games out of the playoff race, which could mean that Camby could still be dealt before the trade deadline. Owners who don’t like this possibility should start shopping him soon.

Paul Millsap is doing just what his owners expected him to do with Carlos Boozer out of the picture. However, Boozer’s calf injury seems minor and he’s expected back this weekend, which means Millsap could quickly revert to being the marginally appealing player he’s been for much of this season. Also, with Andrei Kirilenko seemingly finding his groove again, Millsap’s owners should get what they can for him now.

Kenyon Martin has been huge for his owners since late December, but with ‘Melo set to return soon and given Martin’s injury history, there are more reasons to sell high on him than to keep him.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.