New In the Dime Store: Retro College Cuts Replica Game Shorts

We recently launched an online store on Dimemag.com in order to sell Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns t-shirts as part of our anti-violence campaign.

We’re now opening up the store to some of our best partners and friends to bring great basketball product to our readers (while still contributing to worthy causes). First up: Retro College Cuts replica basketball game shorts.

You may have seen our coverage of RCC on the site and in the mag – they’re one of our favorite young brands in the industry. They see themselves as college basketball cultural anthropologists, dedicated to bringing customers artifacts of great college teams of the past while breathing life back into them once again. Their lead products (to start) are painstakingly re-created replica game shorts from some of college basketball’s greatest teams.

Six shorts launched in the Dime store today and they represent some of the greatest college basketball teams in history. From Derrick Coleman‘s ’87 Syracuse squad, to Alonzo Mourning’s ’90 Georgetown Hoyas team, to Larry Johnson‘s terrifying ’90 UNLV juggernaut, get a close up look at them below:

As great as the shorts are, knowing that Retro College Cuts gear is 100% made in America and that one dollar of each sale via their online store is donated to cancer research via the Jimmy V Foundation make them even better.

If you like them, you can check them out in the DIME STORE. The shorts retail for $75. Quantities are limited, so if you like them, get after it.

You can visit Retro College Cuts’ site here.

