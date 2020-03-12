Getty Image
DimeMag

An Official Who Worked At The CAA Tournament Tested Positive For Coronavirus

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Colonial Athletic Association was able to get through the entirety of its men’s basketball conference tournament before the sports world came to an abrupt halt due as part of the widespread efforts to slow down COVID-19’s impact on communities across the nation. Days after it came to an end — Hofstra defeated Northeastern in the final on Tuesday to secure what would have been the first NCAA Tournament berth in program history — the conference learned that one game official has been diagnosed with the virus.

According to a release put out by the CAA, an unnamed official tested positive after exhibiting symptoms 72 hours after a game he worked. Here is the release, which was distributed on Thursday:

The Colonial Athletic Association has been made aware that a game official who worked at the 2020 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked, but out of an abundance of caution the conference has made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take proper precautionary measures.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the person in question worked on the first day of the tournament, which was back on March 7.

Hopefully whomever this is makes a full recovery, and just as importantly, hopefully no one who attended these games — players, coaches, spectators, arena employees, etc. — will test positive in they event they fall ill in the coming days. Earlier in the day on Thursday, it was announced that the NCAA Tournament, along with every other winter and spring NCAA championship, would be canceled.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×