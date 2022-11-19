The Detroit Pistons have been without the services of Cade Cunningham for the last five games due to a shin injury. According to a new report, it looks like Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is going to be out for much longer after the severity of the injury was determined.

Marc Stein reported on Saturday that the Cunningham and the Pistons were trying to figure out what the best path forward was going to be for his injured shin, with surgery being an option on the table.

The Pistons and Cade Cunningham have been trying to determine if surgery is needed to treat Cunningham's troublesome left shin, league sources say. After a strong start to his second season, Cunningham missed Detroit's last five games. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 19, 2022

Not long after that, James L. Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Cunningham has suffered a stress fracture, and that the former Oklahoma State standout will be out indefinitely as all of his options are weighed.

Via The Athletic:

There is still hope that this past week of rest subdued inflammation and pain enough to return to the floor sooner rather than later, but that still can only be decided with more time. In the worst-case scenario, the chronic pain continues to linger and Cunningham takes a route that forces him to miss an extended period. However, per league sources, Cunningham is trying to turn over every stone before deciding to get surgery.

Prior to suffering the injury, Cunningham, a first-team All-Rookie selection last season, averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and six assists in 33.3 minutes per game for Detroit this year.