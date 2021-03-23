A hotly awaited Round of 32 contest between Iowa and Kentucky in the NCAA Women’s Tournament ended in lopsided fashion, as the Hawkeyes won 86-72, in large part because first-year guard Caitlin Clark willed it that direction. Clark scored 35 points on 13-21 shooting with six threes, six assists and seven rebounds, absolutely dominating a Kentucky team with projected future WNBA lottery pick Rhyne Howard.

The Hawkeyes controlled the game from the jump, pushing the pace and allowing Clark’s open-floor brilliance to take over the game. Clark was in double digits before the first quarter finished, and at halftime, she had outscored the Wildcats by herself, 24-22, as Iowa took a 49-22 lead into the break.

Everything falls for the freshman!@CaitlinClark22 with 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast and 3 threes in the 1Q 🔥 @espnW pic.twitter.com/wHmDdi2I8A — ESPN (@espn) March 23, 2021

All 6 first half 3s for Caitlin Clark vs. Kentucky 24 points on 8-11 shooting + 4 assists. Iowa up 49-22 pic.twitter.com/sHvxl3ISWg — Ben Dull (@ben_dull) March 23, 2021

Clark, like Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi or Steph Curry, is impossible to deal with once she steps past halfcourt because she is a threat to pull up from anywhere, doesn’t need to get her feet set, and plays with excellent pace. Her pull-up abilities from well beyond the arc punish anyone who drops back.

Clark has completely torched UK's pressure pic.twitter.com/dlmhG4kRlv — Ben Dull (@ben_dull) March 23, 2021

But when defenders step up to close out that space, it offers her lanes to get to the basket.

Clark 22, Kentucky 20 pic.twitter.com/X27bTdt1HR — Ben Dull (@ben_dull) March 23, 2021

UK misses a layup, Clark comes right back for the and one pic.twitter.com/kRK34HT0qK — Ben Dull (@ben_dull) March 23, 2021

This game may have been billed as Clark vs. Howard, and thus Iowa winning in the manner they did may make it look as if Howard failed, but the Wildcats star put up 28-8-6 herself and was 5-12 from deep, in a valiant effort to keep her team within reach. Howard also took care of the ball, with zero turnovers to Clark’s five. But Howard’s supporting cast just wasn’t up to the challenge, which made it harder for her to keep pace with Clark.