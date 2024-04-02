Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading to the Final Four. Iowa took on the LSU Tigers in a rematch of last year’s national championship game and watched Clark put forth one of the most emphatic performances of her decorated career, as the Hawkeyes picked up a 94-87 win behind 41 points on 13-for-29 shooting from the field and 9-for-20 shooting from three with 12 assists and seven rebounds from their superstar guard.

Few players had a more difficult night than Hailey Van Lith, the high-profile transfer guard from Louisville who joined the Tigers this past offseason. Despite being under the weather and needing an IV before the game, Van Lith drew the Clark assignment for much of the game, with Clark, as she is wont to do, usually getting the better of her opponent.

Caitlin. 8th three of the night!pic.twitter.com/0yqIZRgWEq — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 2, 2024

At one point, the cameras caught Van Lith having an extremely understandable reaction to Clark knocking down a jumper. With the national player of the year celebrating a jumper that put her team on the verge of making the Final Four, all Van Lith could do was shrug.

Hailey Van Lith after another Caitlin Clark 3 pointer.pic.twitter.com/ZadmsNQhUx — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) April 2, 2024

Iowa will now prepare for a trip to Cleveland this upcoming weekend, where they’ll play either USC or UConn with a spot in the national title game on the line.