Cam Johnson Annihilated Joel Embiid With A Powerful Dunk During Game 2

The Brooklyn Nets didn’t have much fun during Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn lost by a 20-point margin in the series opener, with Philadelphia making 21 three-pointers and the Nets struggling to connect on even a simple lob pass. However, things were much more friendly to Jacque Vaughn’s team in the first half of Game 2 on Monday, and the most prominent highlight from that 24-minute span arrived late in the second quarter, courtesy of Cam Johnson.

In the final minute of the half, Johnson took a pass from Seth Curry and drove hard to the rim with his right hand. By the time he arrived at the bucket, MVP favorite Joel Embiid was there to meet him, but Johnson got the better of the exchange with a monster, right-handed dunk.

CAM JOHNSON POSTER ON EMBIID 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3nv6wKc8aN — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 18, 2023

First, Johnson’s dunk made the rounds with a lot of celebration and excitement for the sheer force of what transpired. After all, Embiid is a mountainous human being and, while Johnson isn’t best-known for his dunking ability, he really unleashed in this spot.

From there, it also helped the Nets take a five-point lead into halftime. Considering Brooklyn was a 9.5-point underdog in the game, that was notable in itself, but Johnson was also the star of the half. The former lottery pick finished the half with 22 points to lead all scorers, and Johnson buried four three-pointers for good measure. It was a fantastic overall half, but Johnson saved the best for last and he truly detonated on one of the game’s best rim protectors.