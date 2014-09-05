Can Kanye West Hoop? Photo Evidence Is Unclear

Recently, the 37-year-old emcee Kanye West was in Perth, Australia with friends, and they decided to shoot some hoops. Elliot Wilson from Rap Radar uploaded some pics of Yeezy on the court to his Instagram, and the Daily Mail has some grainy footage of their basketball session, but we’re still not sure the “Yeezus” rapper can ball.

Here are the pics of Kanye, and it’s worth pondering three things:

1) Is he wearing adidas — his new brand, after leaving Nike — running shoes to play basketball?

2) How old is the gentleman he’s going against?

UPDATE:

Thanks to reader Adam Howes, we know the man in the photos is Kanye’s trainer, Harley Pasternak. Plus, Pusha T was in attendence at the impromptu hoops session.

3) The photos make it seem like he’s got some handle, but again, is that a geriatric playing defense on him? his trianer doesn’t seem very young.

The Daily Mail uploaded some brief video of the scrimmaging against the old folks, but he never touches the ball once.

Also, we’ve played against some old timers at Venice Beach during a trip to LA this past winter, and one of them had been playing on those acclaimed courts for three decades. That same gentleman snuffed one of our layup attempts pretty good, so the age of Kanye’s defender shouldn’t negate his skills.

Then again, we’re not exactly a gem on the court, either.

One thing we do know: His wife, Kim Kardashian, can not play. That much is clear.

