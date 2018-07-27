Candace Parker Goes Through ‘The Grind’ In UNINTERRUPTED’s Newest Series

07.27.18 43 mins ago

Getty Image

When it comes to accomplishments, there aren’t many basketball players in history (male or female) who can hold a candle to Candace Parker. Going back to her days at the University of Tennessee all the way through her professional career in the WNBA and overseas, Parker has won just about every award that an athlete can possess.

But still, Father Time is undefeated, and Parker turned 32 earlier this year and has been playing professional hoops for a decade. In the debut episode for UNINTERRUPTED’s newest series “The Grind,” Parker shows off some of the work she’s doing with famous trainer Travelle Gaines — whose work with a different professional athlete is highlighted in each episode — to stay at the top of her game as her athleticism begins to wane.

