Carmelo Anthony Says “I Doubt It” When Asked Whether He’ll Be Joining the Lakers Next Summer

Earlier this summer there were reports the Lakers were going after Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James next summer since both have player options for the 2014-15 season. Famed ambushers, TMZ, caught up with Carmelo Anthony as he was leaving Craig’s in Hollywood last night, and they asked him about a possible reunion with his Olympics teammates, ‘Bron and Kobe Bryant.

When asked if he’d be playing in the purple and gold Lakers uniform in the 2014-15 season, ‘Melo paused a second and said, “Uhhhh, I doubt it.”

‘Melo then acknowledged that when paired with James on the Olympic team, they can be pretty unstoppable, and that he owns a pair of purple and gold kicks. But he was pretty clear he wouldn’t be donning them next season while with the Lakers.

Jared Dubin of Grantland recently broke down why a James-Anthony-Bryant triumvirate in Los Angeles is unlikely to happen due to cap restrictions imposed by the CBA. But for Lakers fans, the three superstars teaming up together in Hollywood next summer is something they’ll keep on dreaming about.

Do you think there is any chance ‘Melo or LeBron opt-out and join the Lakers next summer?

