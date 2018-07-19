The Thunder Have Reportedly Traded Carmelo Anthony To The Hawks For Dennis Schroder

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Atlanta Hawks #Carmelo Anthony
07.19.18 46 mins ago

Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been frantically trying to find a way to get rid of Carmelo Anthony’s $28 million contract this summer, ever since he, wisely, elected to let the deadline to terminate the deal pass.

The Thunder didn’t want to just buy Anthony out and have to eat all that money, even using the stretch provision to limit this year’s tax hit, so they were shopping him to teams with major cap space. The Atlanta Hawks became the focal point of those discussions recently and on Thursday the two sides managed to come to an agreement on a deal.

Anthony and a 2022 protected first rounder will go to Atlanta, who in turn will send OKC Dennis Schröder and Mike Muscala, with Anthony waiving his no-trade clause in order to facilitate the deal that will end in him being bought out and likely heading to Houston this summer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Atlanta Hawks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSCARMELO ANTHONYOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP