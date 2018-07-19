Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been frantically trying to find a way to get rid of Carmelo Anthony’s $28 million contract this summer, ever since he, wisely, elected to let the deadline to terminate the deal pass.

The Thunder didn’t want to just buy Anthony out and have to eat all that money, even using the stretch provision to limit this year’s tax hit, so they were shopping him to teams with major cap space. The Atlanta Hawks became the focal point of those discussions recently and on Thursday the two sides managed to come to an agreement on a deal.

Anthony and a 2022 protected first rounder will go to Atlanta, who in turn will send OKC Dennis Schröder and Mike Muscala, with Anthony waiving his no-trade clause in order to facilitate the deal that will end in him being bought out and likely heading to Houston this summer.