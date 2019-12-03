Carmelo Anthony Admits That He Was Ready To ‘Walk Away’ Before The Blazers Signed Him

The Carmelo Anthony experience in Portland has not disappointed. Over the past three games, he’s averaging 22 points per game on 57 percent shooting from the field, all of which resulted in wins for a team that was struggling tremendously through the first few weeks of the season. And his recent hot streak has also earned him Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

Melo has not only proven the doubters wrong, but he’s making a convincing case that he might have more left in the tank than we originally anticipated. It’s difficult to believe that just last month, we were all wondering whether his time in the NBA might be coming to an ignoble end.

There were times when even Melo himself harbored doubts about his future. Despite the fact that he continued to train daily for a possible return, Melo wasn’t immune to the possibility that he might be forced into retirement as interest around the league had flagged and narrative took hold. He admitted as much in a recent sit-down with Rachel Nichols on The Jump.

Now that he’s feeling good after getting his legs back under him, Melo bristles at the notion that this is some sort of farewell tour. Still, it’s early in the season, and his deal with the Blazers will expire on January 7 if they don’t opt to pick him up, but for now, things are looking promising in Melo’s long-awaited return to basketball.